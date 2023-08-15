Deadline looms for soil health equipment grants in Minnesota

The clock is ticking to apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Soil Health Financial Assistance Program. The grant allows individual producers, groups, and local governments to get a cost-share on purchasing and/or retrofitting agricultural equipment focused on soil health. The deadline for applications is Sep. 15, 2023.

Up to $2.375 million has been allocated by the Minnesota state Legislature for 2023 applications. This is the first full year of the cost-share grant, but earlier in 2023 there was a pilot program of $475,000. Sixteen organizations and individuals in 15 counties received grants, but more than 230 applications were received — which would have cost more than 13 times the original budget.

Cost-shares range from $500 to a cap of $50,000, up to 50% of the equipment cost. Equipment purchased with the grant can be new or used, but it has to be used to “establish, improve, or accelerate” soil health. Equipment eligible includes no till drills, high boys, variable rate equipment, air seeders, and more. Parts used for retrofitting are also part of the grant.

Applicants should be prepared to provide justification for how the purchased equipment will contribute to soil health, as well as the number of acres on which the equipment will be used and a budget that includes the equipment costs.

Purchases must be made after the start date of the contract, and proof of funding must be submitted along with the initial application. Prioritization points will be awarded to members of underserved communities and for those who are certified or are working toward certification in the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program.

“Good soil health is important to water quality and our other natural resources in Minnesota,” MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “It’s important to recognize the financial hurdles farmers face when trying to implement soil health practices because of specialized, expensive equipment and machinery. The Soil Health Financial Assistance Grants will help offset equipment costs, helping to expand the number of Minnesota farmers and acres engaged in soil health activities.”

Any and all grants will be awarded by Jan. 1, 2024. Contracts will last for a full calendar year.

Additional information can be found on the MDA website.