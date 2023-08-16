Dented corn reported in 17 of the top 18 corn growing states

According to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, corn is at least 1% dented in 17 of the top 18 corn growing states. The week ending August 13, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, North Dakota, and Wisconsin reported their first acres of dented corn.

Indiana

In Indiana, 2% of the corn crop had dented, which is 5% behind last year at this time. This is also 10% behind the five-year average.



USDA rated Indiana’s corn crop as 67% excellent/good condition. Twenty-three percent of the state’s corn rated fair, while the remaining 10% rated poor/very poor.

Ohio

USDA reported that Ohio’s corn also was 2% dented for the week ending August 13. Compared to the five-year average and last year at this time, that’s behind by 7%.



The state’s corn crop rated 76% excellent/good condition, and 20% was rated fair. The remaining 4% of Ohio’s corn crop rated poor/very poor.

Michigan

Michigan’s dented corn was reported at 2%, according to the USDA Crop Progress report. That’s 8% behind the previous year, and 3% behind the five-year average.



The corn crop in Michigan was rated as 54% excellent/good condition, USDA reported. Thirty-five percent of Michigan’s corn rated fair, while the rest of the state’s corn was rated 11% poor/very poor.

North Dakota

Corn dented in North Dakota reported at 1% for the week ending August 13. That’s equal to the previous year at this time, but 2% behind the five-year average.



USDA reported that the majority of North Dakota’s corn crop rated in excellent/good condition at 63%. Thirty percent was rated in fair condition, and the rest of the state’s corn rated 7% in poor/very poor condition.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s first report of dented corn reported 1% for the week ending August 13. This is 3% behind the five-year average and 2% behind the previous year at this time.



Corn conditions in Wisconsin were also primarily rated in excellent/good condition at 55%, USDA reported. Thirty-one percent of corn rated fair, and 14% of the crop rated in poor/very poor condition.

Other states

Pennsylvania is the only state reporting no dented corn for the week ending August 13.



Nationally, 18% of the corn crop has dented, according to the USDA Crop Progress report, equal to the five-year average, and 3% ahead of last year.

