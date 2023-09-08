Despite dry summer, Central Texas farmer reports above average corn yields

After a dry summer, farmers in Central Texas were concerned that their corn crop yields would be below average. However, farmers that got their corn planted in February reported above average yields despite persistent drought conditions throughout the growing season.

Aaron Martinka is vice chairman of the Texas Corn Producers Board and a corn, wheat, cotton, hay, and cattle farmer in Milam, Texas. He says the year started off cool and wet before quickly switching to be hot and dry. “We went from early spring to the dead of summer in about a month,” Martinka says.

Although drought conditions steadily increased throughout the growing season, Martinka says his corn yields were above average. He credits that to the fact that he was able to get most of his corn planted in February. “Anything that was planted in March got hammered by the drought pretty severely,” Martinka says.

The latest drought monitor map shows that nearly 15% of Texas is in a D4 exceptional drought. Almost 26% of the state is in D3 extreme drought, 26% is in D2 severe drought, 19% is in D1 moderate drought, and 13% is abnormally dry. Only about 2% of the state’s acres are drought free.

U.S. Drought Monitor

As far as his other crops, Martinka says, after getting the first cutting of hay, his hay crop’s growth became stagnant in June. He says his corn began to mature while his hay stopped growing as precipitation became scarce.

Martinka says he wasn’t sure how his corn crop would turn out considering the extreme conditions it had to endure this summer. After wrapping up harvest on Aug. 1, he says he was pleasantly surprised when his yields came in above average. “The corn was far enough along that it was able to enter the home stretch with some momentum,” Martinka notes, recalling a wet April that led into an incredibly dry June on.

Now Martinka is harvesting his cotton, and says, “This is the lowest yielding cotton I’ve harvested in my career.”

Martinka says he’s never seen such a variance the two crops. Unlike the corn, which was able to take advantage of the wet start to the growing season, Martinka says his cotton crop, which was planted by the end of March, just sat there and didn’t begin growing until the second week of May. As a result, he says it only really had a month of growing in the vegetative state before the dry weather hit.

Martinka says the hot and dry weather caused the cotton’s growth stages to accelerate quickly, resulting in the cotton bolls to open up small, like popcorn.

USDA’s Crop Progress report for the week ending Sept. 3 shows that cotton across Texas experienced premature bolls opening due to the extreme heat. Statewide the cotton crop is rated predominantly poor/very poor at 61%.

When it comes to his cattle, Martinka says rain this past winter and back in April helped refill his ponds, which dried up last year. Martinka says he’s short on hay and plans to plant some oats for his cattle to graze and to stretch his hay inventory.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, July 2023 ranks as the 23rd-driest July on record for the state of Texas. This is also shaping up to be the 49th-driest year in Texas history. Records go back to 1895.

