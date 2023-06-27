Driest June since 2012, but July rain prospects may improve crop, says weather analyst

Temperatures have been cooler than normal reducing evapotranspiration rates, but rain needs to return soon or there will be significant issues for the corn crop.

By
Krissy Klinger
Krissy Klinger

Resides In: Reading, Pennsylvania Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Education: The Pennsylvania State University Expertise: Meteorology Summary Senior Vice President of Client Services & International Business Meteorologist at Weather Trends International (2009-Present).Provides written content on a weekly and monthly basis to Successful Farming providing insights on how the short and long term weather will affect the agricultural industry. Krissy has analyzed the weather impact on the sales of hundreds of product categories, including bird seed, grass seed, pest control products, lawn tractors, batteries, and many more. Experience Krissy's fascination with weather started at a young age and eventually blossomed into a career. Adept in both the fields of science and creative writing, she has utilized her unique set of skills in her position at Weather Trends International. In addition to performing statistical analyses, Krissy has also written countless internal reports and articles for several publications about the impact of weather.  Education

Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from the Pennsylvania State University in 2007 Minor in Global Business Strategies for the Earth and Mineral Sciences from the Pennsylvania State University in 2007

Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 27, 2023
Stormy clouds hover over farmland and rural gravel road

Drought conditions continued to deepen and expand in the third full week of June, week ending June 24.

As of June 20, 64% of the corn crop was estimated to be in drought according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. This is a 7% increase from the week before and the continuation of dry to drought conditions, the health of the corn crop has been steadily declining in the heart of the U. S. Corn Belt. 

The third full week of June was the fifth driest in 30-plus years for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to data from WeatherTrends360. Precipitation fell in the High Plains, including some severe thunderstorms with hail, tornadoes, and strong winds. Far eastern portions of the Corn Belt, including Ohio, saw some rainfall as well. Precipitation was sparse in Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana. Portions of Iowa received rain, but coverage was not widespread.

Weather map of the U.S. for the week of June 26

Weather360

The total precipitation for June is expected to be the lowest since 2012 for the Corn Belt as a whole. However, unlike 2012, temperatures have been cooler this year which has helped to reduce evapotranspiration rates. Rain needs to start falling in the core of the Corn Belt soon to avoid significant issues for crop yield and quality.

The weather pattern is expected to shift in July, which should offer increasing chances of rain in the Corn Belt. The rain will need to be sustained to alleviate drought conditions, which has blossomed to extreme levels in far southern Iowa and the northern half of Missouri.

The main area of concern for continued dryness, even as the pattern evolves, will be from eastern South Dakota and southern Minnesota to northeastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.

Drier than normal conditions are expected in the final week of June, week ending July 1, for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to forecasts from WeatherTrends360. Unfortunately, the areas where drought has been expanding rapidly over the past several weeks will see the lowest chance of precipitation, including the “I” states. 

Temperatures are expected to trend cooler than normal for this time of year for the final week of June for the Corn Belt as a whole. Cooler-than-normal trends will be most likely in the upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and eastern Corn Belt while the southern Corn Belt will see above average temperatures. 

About Weathertrends360

Be proactive to weather, not reactive. The Weathertrends360 FarmCast offers a long-range forecast up to 365 days in advance. Our statistical, 24 climate cycle, based forecasting model is 85% accurate a year out – better than most companies' week 2 forecast. Learn more about how a $369 annual fee for FarmCast may be the best investment you make all year.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Drought in a cornfield.
Rainfall for Corn Belt likely to be sparse until July
Storm clouds over a corn field early in the growing season.
Wetter weather on the horizon for Corn Belt
Drought in a cornfield.
Heat going into June will increase soil moisture troubles
drought in corn field
Drought potential looms into July across Corn Belt 
Drought in a cornfield.
Eastern Corn Belt to continue to see dry conditions
Drought in a soybean field.
Hot and dry conditions increasing drought concerns in the Corn Belt
Storm clouds over a corn field.
Rainfall makes a welcome return to the Northern Plains
A storm rolls in over a farm.
Hit-or-miss rain showers and thunderstorms expected in Corn Belt
Young corn in a field.
Summer weather to shift favorably in the Corn Belt
A line of corn emerging in a field.
Significant progress in emergence expected after a warm week in May
SouthAmerica-Map
Argentina showers arrive a little too late for soybeans
A John Deere tractor with a Kinze planter.
Corn Belt to see warmer days ahead after early May frost
FarmLogs Launches On-Farm Research Network
Corn planting, emergence continue on rapid pace
SouthAmerica-Map
Forecasted rain in Argentina too late to salvage crops
SouthAmerica-Map
One of the hottest and driest summers in decades for Argentina
soybeans-closeup-landscape
Argentina needs rain to curb crop losses