Driest June since 2012, but July rain prospects may improve crop, says weather analyst

Drought conditions continued to deepen and expand in the third full week of June, week ending June 24.

As of June 20, 64% of the corn crop was estimated to be in drought according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. This is a 7% increase from the week before and the continuation of dry to drought conditions, the health of the corn crop has been steadily declining in the heart of the U. S. Corn Belt.

The third full week of June was the fifth driest in 30-plus years for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to data from WeatherTrends360. Precipitation fell in the High Plains, including some severe thunderstorms with hail, tornadoes, and strong winds. Far eastern portions of the Corn Belt, including Ohio, saw some rainfall as well. Precipitation was sparse in Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana. Portions of Iowa received rain, but coverage was not widespread.

Weather360

The total precipitation for June is expected to be the lowest since 2012 for the Corn Belt as a whole. However, unlike 2012, temperatures have been cooler this year which has helped to reduce evapotranspiration rates. Rain needs to start falling in the core of the Corn Belt soon to avoid significant issues for crop yield and quality.

The weather pattern is expected to shift in July, which should offer increasing chances of rain in the Corn Belt. The rain will need to be sustained to alleviate drought conditions, which has blossomed to extreme levels in far southern Iowa and the northern half of Missouri.

The main area of concern for continued dryness, even as the pattern evolves, will be from eastern South Dakota and southern Minnesota to northeastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.

Drier than normal conditions are expected in the final week of June, week ending July 1, for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to forecasts from WeatherTrends360. Unfortunately, the areas where drought has been expanding rapidly over the past several weeks will see the lowest chance of precipitation, including the “I” states.

Temperatures are expected to trend cooler than normal for this time of year for the final week of June for the Corn Belt as a whole. Cooler-than-normal trends will be most likely in the upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and eastern Corn Belt while the southern Corn Belt will see above average temperatures.

About Weathertrends360

Be proactive to weather, not reactive. The Weathertrends360 FarmCast offers a long-range forecast up to 365 days in advance. Our statistical, 24 climate cycle, based forecasting model is 85% accurate a year out – better than most companies' week 2 forecast. Learn more about how a $369 annual fee for FarmCast may be the best investment you make all year.