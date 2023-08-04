Drought covers 100% of Iowa after three weeks without rain

A few dry weeks have caused some crops to experience drought stress in Iowa, but rain is in the forecast to provide much-needed relief to the state’s corn and soybeans.



Gentry Sorenson, a field agronomist at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, says that there’s been no measurable rainfall for the past two to three weeks. Prior to the dry spell, Sorenson says the state had been receiving just enough rain to get by at times.



“The past couple of weeks have seen more stress on the crops,” Sorenson says. The dry weather has come when corn and soybeans have entered their reproductive stages, which he says is when those crops need rain the most.



“A corn and soybean crop overall needs about 20 inches of moisture from rainfall and subsoil moisture to produce a crop,” Sorenson says. “We’ve had a couple of counties that didn’t get any substantial subsoil moisture recharge this year,” he notes.



USDA’s Crop Progress report for Iowa released July 31 shows that subsoil moisture supplies are predominately short across the state. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 20% very short, 47% short, 32% adequate, and just 1% surplus. Topsoil moisture supplies were similar at 19% very short, 42% short, 38% adequate, and 1% surplus.



So far, from April 11 to August 3, Sorenson says that Iowa has received 10 to 13 inches of rainfall, with counties in north central and northwest Iowa being one to four inches behind in average rainfall. Sorenson says the areas he’s seeing that are furthest behind in rainfall totals are Spirit Lake, Iowa at 4 inches behind and Storm Lake, Iowa at 3.67 inches behind.



High temperatures paired with a lack of precipitation have some farmers feeling like it’ll be difficult to get through the hot spell without any measurable rainfall, Sorenson says.



The latest drought monitor map shows that 100% of Iowa is experiencing some level of drought. Over 17% of the state’s acres are abnormally dry while 52% of the state is in D1 moderate drought. D2 severe drought is impacting 26% of the state, with the remaining 4% in D3 extreme drought.



U.S. Drought Monitor

In areas with sandier soils, Sorenson says there’s some burned up corn, and soybeans are also showing some signs of stress where, “during the day the beans are flipping their leaves over.”



While there isn’t much farmers can do to combat the dry conditions, Sorenson says, while they’re waiting for rainfall, farmers should be out scouting their crops to keep an eye out for pests and diseases that might impact their yield potential.



Chuck White, a corn and soybean farmer in Spencer, Iowa, says he’s actually received more rainfall on his farm than he received last year. Currently he says he’s measured 14 inches of rain from April to July compared to last year’s 9 to 10 inches of rainfall for the growing season.



White credits the use of no till and strip till farming, and cover crops for helping keep moisture in the ground to prevent his soybeans from wilting during drought conditions. “For the most part our soybeans have plenty of residue because we’re no till,” White says.



Even though rainfall has been limited across Iowa for the last few weeks, White says he needs and wants the rain in August. The first weekend of August is already forecasted to have up to an inch or more of rain in parts of Iowa, White says. “That would really help with our soybean development,” he says.