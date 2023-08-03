Drought worsens in eastern Iowa

By Jared Strong

Dryness in Iowa intensified for the second straight week, marked by worsening drought in a large area of the eastern part of the state.

All or parts of 18 counties are newly designated as having severe drought, the second of four increasingly dry classifications issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Its Thursday report showed minor improvements in parts of western Iowa but a shift from moderate to severe drought to the east. Pockets of extreme drought — the second-to-worst classification — persist south of Sioux City and in southeast Iowa.

However, the National Weather Service predicts above-normal rainfall and below-normal temperatures for all of Iowa for about the next 10 days.

That contrasts with last week, which averaged about 5 degrees above normal and less than half the normally expected rainfall. The Climate Prediction Center projects drought to lift from most of the state in the coming months.

July was the fifth month in a row with less than normal rainfall for Iowa, said Tim Hall, coordinator of hydrology resources for the state Department of Natural Resources. In that time, the state has had about 12 inches of rain, on average. Normally there is 18 inches.

“After a dry spring and early summer, the hope was for a return to normal rainfall in July but that was not the case,” Hall said. “Normal monthly rainfall declines as we move through summer and into fall, so the opportunities for getting out of drought this year become more limited, but not impossible, as time passes.”

About 83% of the state is suffering from some degree of drought.

