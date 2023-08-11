Early rain yields corn crop for parts of North Texas

The growing season in Texas has varied greatly for farmers from one part of the state to the next with drought impacting central Texas and excessive moisture causing issues in the high plains.

By
Charmayne Hefley
Charmayne Hefley
Resides In: Fort Worth, Texas Charmayne Hefley grew up in southern California where she spent her first ten years riding horses and competing in barrel-racing. At ten, her family moved to Madera, California, where she became active in FFA and 4-H, raising cattle, pigs, chickens and sheep. After college, she worked as a farm broadcaster, sharing the stories of California's agriculture industry on the radio. These days, she writes the weekly drought monitor article for Successful Farming as a freelance writer. 
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 11, 2023
Texas U.S. drought monitor
Photo:

U.S. Drought Monitor

The growing season in Texas has varied greatly for farmers from one part of the state to the next with drought impacting central Texas and excessive moisture causing issues in the high plains.

Chad Wetzel, a corn and wheat farmer in Grayson County, Texas, says that, while the last three weeks of the growing season have been dry in his area, corn harvest has already started, and yields are looking good.

“We’re actually harvesting a very good corn crop here,” Wetzel says. “We weren't too unbelievably hot until about a month ago, but by that time our corn was already physiologically mature,” he notes.

Wetzel says the rains throughout June and early July helped his corn crop grow and maintain strong yields, which is unusual for his area. “Usually in that second week of June the moisture shuts off and you’re taking yield off the table,” he says. 

For farmers to the west of his farm, though, Wetzel says corn yields have dropped significantly because it’s been hotter and drier for longer.

While Wetzel’s corn crop has managed well with the dry weather, he says he has a small soybean crop that could really use moisture. “It’s getting pretty critical on my soybeans,” Wetzel says. “They really need it to not be 105°.”

U.S. Drought Monitor of Texas for the week of Aug. 8

U.S. Drought Monitor 

Wesley Spurlock, a farmer in Sherman County, Texas, says that this season has been unlike any other he’s seen since he started farming in 1980. Spurlock says he’s used to growing in drought conditions in the High Plains of Texas. This season, though, rain has fallen abundantly on his farm. 

“We’ve had almost 23 inches of rain in the last two months,” Spurlock says. “This trying to farm with it raining three to four times a week — it was a battle for us.”

Spurlock says the rain was much-needed after an incredibly dry winter. He says that there weren’t even two inches of rain that fell from September 2022 until late April of this year in his area. So, when it did rain at the end of April, he wondered if it would happen again. “Little did I know it wasn’t going to let off in 60 days,” Spurlock says.

The latest drought monitor map shows that 14% of Texas is drought free, including Sherman County and Grayson County where Wetzel and Spurlock farm. The remainder of the state is 17% abnormally dry, 34% in D1 moderate drought, 26% in D2 severe drought, 7% in D3 extreme drought, and 1% in D4 exceptional drought. 

As a result of the unusually high levels of precipitation, Spurlock says they were never able to get all of their corn or any of their cotton planted. “We got about 30% of our corn in the ground then sent back a semi load of corn seed,” Spurlock notes. “Same with the cotton. We ran out of time and just sent the cottonseed back and didn’t even plant it.”

In place of corn and cotton, Spurlock says they planted grain sorghum that was looking really good until a hailstorm on Saturday, Aug. 5 came through and damaged the crop. Spurlock says that the crop is improving, though, a few days after the hail came through. 

Spurlock says this was the fourth hailstorm that passed through his farm, and the second one that hit the same section of crops. “This one came through and took about as big a swath as it could,” he adds. 

Even though it’s been an incredibly challenging growing season, Spurlock says the native grasses are looking beautiful. “Our country is in much better shape with all of that moisture in the ground,” he says. 

According to USDA’s Crop Progress report for the week ending Aug. 6, subsoil moisture supplies across the state rated as 49% very short, 32% short, and 19% adequate. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 58% very short, 30% short, and 12% adequate.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Minnesota's drought monitor for July 27
Third-year drought impacts Minnesota farmers as rainfall remains spotty
Map of Iowa drought conditions August 2023
Drought covers 100% of Iowa after three weeks without rain
the state of Michigan's drought conditions as of July 18, 2023
Corn and soybeans are behind in maturity after a long dry spell in Michigan
Map of Texas drought
Texas is green and farmers are thankful after dry winter
state of kentucky drought monitor july 18
Some crop loss after flash floods impact western Kentucky farmers
Map of Kentucky drought conditions at the end of June 2023.
Relief for twisted corn and wilting soybeans in Kentucky
Map of Indiana drought conditions
'A lot of rolled leaves' in Indiana
Map of Texas drought conditions
Texas farmer pleads, 'Pray for everyone in drought'
A line of corn emerging in a field.
Corn planting progress up 12%
Corn starting to emerge.
Illinois is dusty and prone to flash drought with no rain in the forecast
Corn ear husks pulled back.
Where is the most 'excellent' corn in the country this growing season?
A John Deere combine harvests corn in North Carolina
Corn harvest is more than 75% complete in six states
storm-cloud-corn-field
July rains gave relief, but drought remains for the majority of the Corn Belt
Drought plagued corn in Missouri.
What state has the worst corn in the country? | August 6, 2023
Drought-Stressed-Corn-Tall
What state has the worst corn in the 2023 growing season?
Map of drought conditions in Wisconsin published July 6, 2023
Inconsistent rain leads to uneven crop emergence in Wisconsin