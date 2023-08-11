Early rain yields corn crop for parts of North Texas

The growing season in Texas has varied greatly for farmers from one part of the state to the next with drought impacting central Texas and excessive moisture causing issues in the high plains.

Chad Wetzel, a corn and wheat farmer in Grayson County, Texas, says that, while the last three weeks of the growing season have been dry in his area, corn harvest has already started, and yields are looking good.

“We’re actually harvesting a very good corn crop here,” Wetzel says. “We weren't too unbelievably hot until about a month ago, but by that time our corn was already physiologically mature,” he notes.

Wetzel says the rains throughout June and early July helped his corn crop grow and maintain strong yields, which is unusual for his area. “Usually in that second week of June the moisture shuts off and you’re taking yield off the table,” he says.

For farmers to the west of his farm, though, Wetzel says corn yields have dropped significantly because it’s been hotter and drier for longer.

While Wetzel’s corn crop has managed well with the dry weather, he says he has a small soybean crop that could really use moisture. “It’s getting pretty critical on my soybeans,” Wetzel says. “They really need it to not be 105°.”

U.S. Drought Monitor

Wesley Spurlock, a farmer in Sherman County, Texas, says that this season has been unlike any other he’s seen since he started farming in 1980. Spurlock says he’s used to growing in drought conditions in the High Plains of Texas. This season, though, rain has fallen abundantly on his farm.

“We’ve had almost 23 inches of rain in the last two months,” Spurlock says. “This trying to farm with it raining three to four times a week — it was a battle for us.”

Spurlock says the rain was much-needed after an incredibly dry winter. He says that there weren’t even two inches of rain that fell from September 2022 until late April of this year in his area. So, when it did rain at the end of April, he wondered if it would happen again. “Little did I know it wasn’t going to let off in 60 days,” Spurlock says.

The latest drought monitor map shows that 14% of Texas is drought free, including Sherman County and Grayson County where Wetzel and Spurlock farm. The remainder of the state is 17% abnormally dry, 34% in D1 moderate drought, 26% in D2 severe drought, 7% in D3 extreme drought, and 1% in D4 exceptional drought.

As a result of the unusually high levels of precipitation, Spurlock says they were never able to get all of their corn or any of their cotton planted. “We got about 30% of our corn in the ground then sent back a semi load of corn seed,” Spurlock notes. “Same with the cotton. We ran out of time and just sent the cottonseed back and didn’t even plant it.”

In place of corn and cotton, Spurlock says they planted grain sorghum that was looking really good until a hailstorm on Saturday, Aug. 5 came through and damaged the crop. Spurlock says that the crop is improving, though, a few days after the hail came through.

Spurlock says this was the fourth hailstorm that passed through his farm, and the second one that hit the same section of crops. “This one came through and took about as big a swath as it could,” he adds.

Even though it’s been an incredibly challenging growing season, Spurlock says the native grasses are looking beautiful. “Our country is in much better shape with all of that moisture in the ground,” he says.

According to USDA’s Crop Progress report for the week ending Aug. 6, subsoil moisture supplies across the state rated as 49% very short, 32% short, and 19% adequate. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 58% very short, 30% short, and 12% adequate.