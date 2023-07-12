EPA registers new Syngenta corn herbicide

Storen combines four active ingredients for extended weed control.

By
Chelsea Dinterman
Chelsea Dinterman

Updated on July 12, 2023
syngenta

Syngenta announced the EPA has registered the brand’s latest residual corn herbicide. Storen combines four active ingredients: bicyclopyrone, mesotrione, S-metolachlor, and pyroxasulfone. 

“Weeds continue to evolve and are outsmarting the most effective herbicide programs used today,” said Shawn Hock, corn herbicide product lead for Syngenta Crop Protection, in a news release. “In fact, we surveyed preemergence corn herbicide users and 40% of those surveyed said Palmer amaranth and waterhemp were difficult to control with their program. That is why we invest in new innovations to help growers meet emerging weed challenges, and we are excited to announce Storen corn herbicide to help restore confidence in their weed control.”

Storen is labeled for preemergence and post-emergence in field and seed corn. The herbicide offers partial or full control for more than 74 weed species, including Palmer amaranth and waterhemp.

“Trials showed Storen kept fields clean for up to three weeks longer than other leading corn herbicides,” said Brett Miller, regional head of field development for Syngenta Crop Protection, in a news release. “When you put a full rate of the four most effective residual active ingredients together that control resistant weeds, it’s no wonder we’re seeing a higher level of control from Storen than any other product.”

Soren demos will be available at Syngenta Grow More Experience sites, the Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest days. Pending state approvals, Storen will be available to farmers in 2024. 

To learn more about the herbicide, contact your local Syngenta rep or visit the Storen website. 

