Ethanol producers grapple with uncertainty 

A panel at the American Coalition for Ethanol annual conference last week highlighted the level of uncertainty ethanol producers are facing as they wait for the U.S. Department of Treasury to finalize rules around key tax credits.

“We are supposed to get guidance on [45Z] by January 1st, 2025, and if you remember, I told you the credit starts January 1st, 2025,” says Donna Funk, principal at Pinion, a consulting firm that advises on a variety of industries within the ag sector. “So unfortunately folks are in a position of having to make some pretty significant financial investment decisions with a lot of uncertainty around what that's going to look like.”

The Inflation Reduction Act [IRA], signed into law last summer, included several provisions to support clean energy, including the creation of a new clean fuel production tax credit under section 45Z. The bill also expanded the 45Q tax credit for carbon capture. While many ethanol plants are banking on benefitting from these tax credits, guidance on how to qualify and claim the credits isn’t expected to be released until mid-2024 at the earliest, according to Funk.

Protecting ROI

Funk was a part of the three-person panel at the American Coalition for Ethanol conference discussing the IRA. She says many ethanol plants are planning to make capital investments to capture carbon for the 45Q or lower their carbon intensity (CI) score for the 45Z credit, but without the guidance from the Treasury Department plants can only guess how much they will be eligible to claim. Therefore, she is advising plants to only invest in what they know will pay off without the credit.

“There are certain projects that still can have a decent ROI, even without the credit,” she says. “It's just the credit makes it that much more lucrative.”

Boosting Farm Income

Brian Jennings, CEO of the American Coalition for Ethanol, says farmers who sell to ethanol plants have a unique stake in how the Treasury Department writes the regulations for the 45Z tax credit because corn grown in a more sustainable way may help lower a plant’s CI score.



“There's an opportunity for a premium to be paid back to the farmer, but we've got to know the rules of the road before those interactions can take place between farmers and their ethanol plants,” he says.

Fear of Repeal

Uncertainty is heightened by the fact that there have been efforts in Congress to repeal these new tax benefits.

“The political environment could change dramatically,” Funk says. “I was talking to a group in April and one of the questions was, ‘What's the risk that a lot of these IRA provisions go away?’ and I was pretty convinced in my statement that there's no precedent for that…they won't take it away. No less than two weeks later we got the proposed bill that took it all away.”

However, Funk and Jennings agree a repeal is unlikely.

“Just because a small handful of members of Congress introduce a bill to repeal IRA tax credits does not mean it has any political viability,” he says. “In this case, the bill introduced to repeal the IRA tax credits is dead on arrival.”

