Expect yield adjustments in August

What’s happened…

The June 30 USDA Acreage Report had some big surprises, mainly in the form of acreage. The report showed an increase of 2 million acres for corn and a reduction of 4 million acres for soybeans. The July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) also contained surprises. In this case, however, the surprises came in the form of numbers that remained static. Corn exports were left unchanged. This is almost shocking, as the U.S. has only had a handful of weeks in the last several months that were termed supportive.

Time is working against U.S. corn sales reaching USDA estimates. Another non-change was the yield estimate for soybeans. For lack of better words, USDA likely “kicked the can” down the road for another month, waiting for July weather results before making an adjustment. With a challenging dry weather pattern intact for most of the Midwest during June, no change to yield is a bit of a surprise. Soybean weekly crop ratings at the end of June had 15% of the nation’s expected crop rated as poor or very poor. These numbers hardly suggest a record yield at 52 bushels.



Why this is important…

Due to less-than-ideal growing conditions for many, expect that both corn and soybean yield projections will show a change in August, with both figures likely to be lower. For corn, the June yield estimate dropped from 181.5 bushels an acre to 177.5 — which is still a record. While crop ratings have stabilized, they are still considered the second worst since 2012. In 2012, drought dropped the final yield to 123.4 bpa, down from early season estimates of 165 and 2011’s 147.2 bpa. Since 2012, farming practices and hybrids suggest yield will perform better in droughty conditions, yet it is likely that the current record yield estimate for corn is too high. Soybeans, currently forecast at 52 bushels per acre, is likely also too high. Crop ratings do not appear conducive to this year’s crop surpassing the all-time high of 51.9 bpa in 2016.



Changes in yield projections will likely increase price volatility. If USDA lowers its yield estimate, it could give prices a reason to rally. However, also expect usage to be reduced, with the current slow export pace and smaller beef herd indicated in the most recent USDA Cattle Inventory Report.



What can you do?

There are ways for corn and soybean producers to manage their price risk. Consider placing price targets at higher prices to take advantage of a price rally. If filled, you can consider purchasing call options (fixed risk) if you desire to retain ownership. If you don’t want to commit to delivery, consider purchasing put options to establish a price floor, leaving upside price potential unlimited. Feed buyers could consider securing actual inventory (bird in hand). Smaller crops tend to create increasing basis (cash prices getting stronger versus the futures price). Once contracted, a put purchase is a consideration to protect the cost of your feed, should prices decline.



Concentrating on strategy can prepare you for any price movement, rather than trying to guess how the market will move. Whatever your situation, be ready for price movement in the weeks ahead. Learn the potential risks and rewards of entering into any position, as well as the risks and rewards of doing nothing.



Editor's Note: If you have any questions on this Perspective, feel free to contact Bryan Doherty at Total Farm Marketing: 800-334-9779.



Bryan Doherty is a senior market advisor and vice president of brokerage solutions at Total Farm Marketing with 30 years of experience.