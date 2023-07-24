Markets Extension of a ban on grain exports from Ukraine to the EU would be "unacceptable," says Zelenskiy President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that the extension of a European Union ban on Ukrainian grain imports in September would be "unacceptable". By Reuters Reuters Founded in 1851, Reuters is a news agency owned by Thomson Reuters. With 200 locations worldwide and 2,500 journalists, Reuters is one of the largest news agencies in the world. Reuters has remained true to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity, and freedom from bias, working relentlessly to bring news from the source and from every corner of the world. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 24, 2023 KYIV, July 24 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that the extension of a European Union ban on Ukrainian grain imports in September would be "unacceptable". Five central European countries want the EU ban extended at least until the end of the year. The ban is set to expire on Sept. 15. "Our position is clear: blocking (Ukrainian) exports by land after September 15, when the relevant restrictions expire, is unacceptable in any form," he said on the Telegram messaging app. Poland will not lift the ban on Sept. 15 even if the EU does not agree on its extension, its prime minister said last week. "We believe in the agreement with the European Commission, but we are preparing for any scenario," Zelenskiy said. He added that his country, which is not a member of the EU but wants to join the bloc, was in contact with all stakeholders to seek a solution that would suit everyone. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal last week urged Kyiv's partners and the executive European Commission to ensure the unimpeded export of all Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU. (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Kyiv newsroom, Editing by Timothy Heritage) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit