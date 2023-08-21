Extreme heat and dryness in Corn Belt may threaten yields

After several weeks of unremarkable temperatures and widely scattered showers and storms in the Corn Belt, the final week of August could bring a very unwelcome change — extreme heat and dryness are anticipated for much of the central Plains.

By
Krissy Klinger
WeatherTrends 360 logo
Krissy Klinger
Resides In: Reading, Pennsylvania Senior Vice President of Client Services & International Business Meteorologist at Weather Trends International (2009-Present).Provides written content on a weekly and monthly basis to Successful Farming providing insights on how the short and long term weather will affect the agricultural industry. Krissy's fascination with weather started at a young age and eventually blossomed into a career. Adept in both the fields of science and creative writing, she has utilized her unique set of skills in her position at Weather Trends International.
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023
Illinois-Corn-With-Tassels
Photo: Photo Credit: Natalina Sents

The third week of August 2023, week-ending Aug. 19, was a relatively cool week for this time of year. According to data from WeatherTrends360, this was the seventh coolest third week of August in 30+ years for the Corn Belt. Precipitation was unremarkable with scattered coverage in the Corn Belt. The heaviest rain fell in portions of eastern Kansa and Missouri but mainly dry just to the north from Des Moines to near Springfield, IL.

weather map for August 20

A big and unwelcome change in the weather pattern arrived late in the third week of August as heat increased across the central Plains and Midwest. Hot weather will continue into the final full week of August, week-ending Aug. 26, with a dome of heat over most of the Corn Belt bringing some of the hottest weather of the year and possibly some record heat. According to forecasts from WeatherTrends360 this will be the hottest and one of the driest final weeks of August in 30+ years.

Temperatures will top out in the 90s and 100s several days this week with lows only dipping into the uppers 70s or 80s. This will increase stress on both crops and livestock. Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive late in the week.

The combination of extreme heat and dry weather will not only stress corn and soybean crops but will increase drought severity across the central Plains and Midwest.

As August comes to a close, the Atlantic Basin inches closer to the climatological peak of its hurricane season. There are several areas of potential storm development over the upcoming week but what impact, if any, these storms would have on the United States is unclear at this time. Regardless, the Atlantic Basin will need to be monitored over the next several weeks. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
storm-cloud-corn-field
Widespread moisture continues to evade the Corn Belt
storm-cloud-corn-field
July rains gave relief, but drought remains for the majority of the Corn Belt
corn Lone Tree, Iowa
End of July brings brief respite from heat In the Corn Belt             
Drought-Stressed-Corn-Tall
A hot end to July could stress the corn crop
sun over field
3 Big Things Today, August 16, 2023
Storm clouds over a corn field.
Rainfall makes a welcome return to the Northern Plains
Drought-Stressed-Corn-Tall
No substantial drought relief is in sight as August approaches
Drought in a cornfield.
Rainfall for Corn Belt likely to be sparse until July
A storm rolls in over a farm.
Hit-or-miss rain showers and thunderstorms expected in Corn Belt
drought in corn field
Drought potential looms into July across Corn Belt 
Drought in a cornfield.
Eastern Corn Belt to continue to see dry conditions
Storm clouds over a corn field early in the growing season.
Wetter weather on the horizon for Corn Belt
storm-cloud-corn-field
Scattered rain showers return to Corn Belt
Hurricane season outlook
Trouble brewing for Atlantic hurricane season outlook
Drought in a cornfield.
Heat going into June will increase soil moisture troubles
A John Deere planter planting corn.
Summer-like weather earlier in April contributed to an early start to planting