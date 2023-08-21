Extreme heat and dryness in Corn Belt may threaten yields

The third week of August 2023, week-ending Aug. 19, was a relatively cool week for this time of year. According to data from WeatherTrends360, this was the seventh coolest third week of August in 30+ years for the Corn Belt. Precipitation was unremarkable with scattered coverage in the Corn Belt. The heaviest rain fell in portions of eastern Kansa and Missouri but mainly dry just to the north from Des Moines to near Springfield, IL.

A big and unwelcome change in the weather pattern arrived late in the third week of August as heat increased across the central Plains and Midwest. Hot weather will continue into the final full week of August, week-ending Aug. 26, with a dome of heat over most of the Corn Belt bringing some of the hottest weather of the year and possibly some record heat. According to forecasts from WeatherTrends360 this will be the hottest and one of the driest final weeks of August in 30+ years.

Temperatures will top out in the 90s and 100s several days this week with lows only dipping into the uppers 70s or 80s. This will increase stress on both crops and livestock. Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive late in the week.

The combination of extreme heat and dry weather will not only stress corn and soybean crops but will increase drought severity across the central Plains and Midwest.

As August comes to a close, the Atlantic Basin inches closer to the climatological peak of its hurricane season. There are several areas of potential storm development over the upcoming week but what impact, if any, these storms would have on the United States is unclear at this time. Regardless, the Atlantic Basin will need to be monitored over the next several weeks.