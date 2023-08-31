News Farm income forecasted to decline nearly 23% USDA's latest estimate for 2023 net farm income is down nearly $42 billion. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2023 Today the USDA Economic Research Service released the August 2023 Farm Income Forecast, which projects net farm income to decline $41.7 billion or 22.8% year-over-year. According to the agency, 2022 was a record-setting year, with net farm income at $183 billion. Accounting for inflation, the decline in net farm income from 2022 amounts to $48 billion or 25.4%. However, USDA says 2023 net farm income is still expected to be 22.6% higher than the 20-year average in inflation-adjusted dollars. Net Cash Farm Income Net cash farm income is expected to follow a similar pattern as net farm income. USDA says net cash farm income will be down $53.6 billion or 26.5% from 2022 to $148.6 billion. Adjusted for inflation, the expected decline amounts to $60.5 billion or 28.9%. Net cash farm income is also expected to be above the 20-year average by 7.8%. Lower Cash Receipts Cash receipts are forecast to be down by 4.3% year-over-year. Down from last year's record-setting $536.6 billion, cash receipts are expected to be at $513.6 billion. The decline of $23 billion is split almost evenly between declines in crop and animal/animal product cash receipts. USDA says declines in receipts for corn, soybeans, milk, broilers, eggs, and hogs are largely responsible. Other Factors In addition to the decline in cash receipts, the agency says lower government payments and higher production expenses are contributing to lower farm income in 2023. Direct government payments are forecast to be $2.9 billion lower than 2022, largely because of less disaster assistance in 2023. Production costs are forecast to be up 6.9% to $458 billion in 2023, led by interest expenses and livestock/poultry purchases. Learn more about USDA's August 2023 Farm Income Forecast here. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit