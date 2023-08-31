Farm income forecasted to decline nearly 23%

Today the USDA Economic Research Service released the August 2023 Farm Income Forecast, which projects net farm income to decline $41.7 billion or 22.8% year-over-year.

According to the agency, 2022 was a record-setting year, with net farm income at $183 billion.

Accounting for inflation, the decline in net farm income from 2022 amounts to $48 billion or 25.4%.

However, USDA says 2023 net farm income is still expected to be 22.6% higher than the 20-year average in inflation-adjusted dollars.

Net Cash Farm Income

Net cash farm income is expected to follow a similar pattern as net farm income.

USDA says net cash farm income will be down $53.6 billion or 26.5% from 2022 to $148.6 billion. Adjusted for inflation, the expected decline amounts to $60.5 billion or 28.9%.

Net cash farm income is also expected to be above the 20-year average by 7.8%.

Lower Cash Receipts

Cash receipts are forecast to be down by 4.3% year-over-year.

Down from last year's record-setting $536.6 billion, cash receipts are expected to be at $513.6 billion.

The decline of $23 billion is split almost evenly between declines in crop and animal/animal product cash receipts. USDA says declines in receipts for corn, soybeans, milk, broilers, eggs, and hogs are largely responsible.

Other Factors

In addition to the decline in cash receipts, the agency says lower government payments and higher production expenses are contributing to lower farm income in 2023.

Direct government payments are forecast to be $2.9 billion lower than 2022, largely because of less disaster assistance in 2023.

Production costs are forecast to be up 6.9% to $458 billion in 2023, led by interest expenses and livestock/poultry purchases.



Learn more about USDA's August 2023 Farm Income Forecast here.