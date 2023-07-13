Farm tractors see first positive sales for 2023 in June

Sales return closer to the five year average, less informed by the aftermath of the pandemic.

By
Alex Gray
Alex Gray, new products editor at Successful Farming.
Alex Gray
Alex has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021, starting in the imaging department where they worked on magazines across the company's entire portfolio. They joined the Successful Farming team in December 2021 as the New Products Editor. As a newcomer to the field of agriculture, they have been devoted to learning everything there is to know about farm machinery.
Updated on July 13, 2023
JohnDeereApplyingAnhydrousAmoniaSunrise2-WideShot
Photo: David Ekstrom

Total farm tractor sales had their first year-over-year gain for 2023 in June, with continued gains in the self-propelled combines segment. 

“Year-over-year sales comparisons this month are now starting to compare to 2022 sales that were closer to the 5-year average, and less informed by the aftereffects of the pandemic,” says Curt Blades, senior vice president, industry sectors and product leadership at AEM. “At the same time, the continued strength in larger tractors and combines still owes some to the strength of commodities markets, and the appeal of more efficient technologies available on modern equipment.”

Ag machinery sales number as of June 2023.

AEM

Tractor sales

Total farm tractor sales for June 2023 were 27,306, up 1.5% from last year with 26,894 sold in 2022. Year to date, AEM reports 129,964 total farm tractors were sold as of June this year, down 9.7% from 143,887 this time last year. 

Tractor sales are broken down by horsepower range as follows:

Sales for 2WD sub-40 hp tractors in June 2023 were up 0.2% from 2022, with 18,106 sales this year, and 18,075 last year. Year to date, AEM reports 86,389 tractors have been sold in this category, down 13% from 99,333 at the same time last year. 

Sales for 2WD 40-100 hp tractors in June were down 2.7%, with 6,411 sales this year, and 6,587 last year. Year to date, AEM reports 29,375 tractors have been sold in this category, down 8.2% from 31,999 at the same time last year. 

Sales for 2WD 100+ hp tractors in June were up 25.4%, with 2,477 sales this year, compared to 1,976 last year. Year to date, AEM reports 12,328 tractors have been sold in this category, up 9.4% from 11,268 at the same time last year. 

Sales for 4WD tractors were up 21.9% in June, with 312 sales this year, and 256 last year. Year to date, AEM reports 1,872 tractors have been sold in this category, up 45.5% from 1,287 at the same time last year. 

Combine Sales

Sales for self-propelled combines were up again in June, up 9.8% with 673 sales this year compared to 613 last year. Year to date, AEM reports 3,237 combines have been sold as of May, up 51.5% from 2,137 at the same time last year. 

