Farmers are building test weight with final passes

Johnny Verell - Jackson, Tennessee

Johnny Verell raises corn, soybeans, and wheat in western Tennessee.



On our farm this week in west Tennessee, we have had some very crazy weather. The temperatures have been in the 70s and 80s during the day and at night they drop to the 60s, which is great for this time of year. During the month of July, we got a surprisingly good amount of rain, so we are thankful for that. A few miles north of us, they have had 15 to 16 inches with more coming.



Our corn is currently going into the late grain fill and we are finishing up the test weight and the ear weight of that corn plant. Our double crop corn that we planted behind wheat, in the first part of June, is currently going into pollination. We couldn’t ask for better conditions going into this stage. We have really been blessed.



We are finishing up the full season fungicide and we are getting ready to spray fungicide on our double crop soybeans. It might seem a bit early for us to be spraying the soybeans, but we did plant them and harvest the wheat a little earlier than usual. They all look great and have great pod loads.



Lee Lubbers – Gregory, South Dakota

Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat.

The dog days of summer grind on. We wrapped up a late wheat harvest a week ago. Wheat harvest has been disappointing in most areas. From everything we hear this year, we are happy. We had short straw with big heads. We sprayed out over 40% of our acres in May. Those that were left were thin stands that suffered from drought stress. Luckily, we received a couple of good rains in the nick of time to save it. We also worked on mitigating stress and slowing our plants down for grain fill, which helped. After we got done, our crew headed to North Dakota and we started cleaning up our combine and equipment. Before we know it, they will be back for fall crops.



They say February is the shortest month; I disagree. I think it’s August! It always seems to go too fast. We are regrouping and making sure we are ready for winter wheat planting in late September. This year with all the catastrophic events hitting the wheat belt, seed wheat is critically short this year and quality seed is scarce. With knowing many mobile seed cleaners and seed associates, they are both facing challenges this year.

We are making sure everything is ready for fall harvest. We are sitting on our last 30,000 bushels of 2022 corn crop and ready to move it now that wheat harvest is over. We are pulling peaks out of our bins this week and have fans running to cool it down. A lot of it went in at 100°-plus temperatures and most of it was dry, but we did cut some 14 to 15%.

The weather has been on the dry side. Crops have shown stress multiple times, then luckily we caught a rain here and there, and bought ourselves some more time. This past weekend, we got between .6 and 2.6 inches of rain and we are hoping to get some more, especially in the lighter areas.

Aside from the farming, we are also gearing up for all our dirty work projects. Leveling a few old fence rows and fixing some washes in some ground area that were there before we started farming it. We have a list and prioritize fields in wheat stubble as it’s easier to get it done. This gives us hopefully two chances in a year to do these projects. Next week, we also start laying things out for some tiling projects in wheat stubble fields. Right now, we are in the process of building offices at the farm. Concrete is poured, some preliminary dirt work is done, and the structure is starting to take shape. I keep crossing things off and adding more to my never-ending to do list.

On top of all the work, the girls are getting closer to starting school again, and I'm trying to spend some extra time with them. After writing this, I’m taking them to the local pool as it’s only open for a few more days. Family time and farming is always a juggling act, but well worth the effort.



Matt Swanson - LaHarpe, Illinois

Matt Swanson raises corn and soybeans in western Illinois.



This week we’re handling some repairs on the trucking side. I had to drive to Matt Miles’ farm to pick up a semi, so that was a fun road trip. It's always nice when I get to see a fellow XtremeAg farmer. Unfortunately, I was not able to attend Kevin Matthew’s field day in North Carolina, but I heard it was a very successful event. Temple Rhodes is having a field day next week that I am sure will be just as successful.



We’ve gotten between 6 and 9 inches of rain in the last week. We are thankful for that. But on the corn side, we are currently waiting on dry weather to complete a final dress pass. The corn is currently in the R2 stage. We are going to apply Nutricharge for phosphorus uptake and a side dress of potassium, sulfur, and zinc.



Pivot Bio has supplied nitrogen to the crop, there are trials with as low as 80 applied pounds of nitrogen. We are expecting 120 to 230 pounds on that for a high nitrogen ratio. There has been pretty good efficacy out of the Pivot Bio. We have some potentially game changing potassium release on a trial product.



We are also in the process of finishing up herbicide application in soybeans as well as cleaning up grass in non-GMO seed soybeans. We will be making a final foliar pass on the soybeans in the next couple weeks. After all of that we will be getting ready for a good harvest.

