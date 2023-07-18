FBN aims to streamline farmland purchases and management with 3 new tools

In the last year, Farmers Business Network has introduced an online farmland evaluation system, AcreVision; an AI-powered chatbot, Norm; and Instant Approval land financing. Dan English leads Farmers Business Network’s (FBN) finance team from Sioux Falls, South Dakota and sat down with Successful Farming to detail the company's latest tools for farmers.

SF: Tell me how you came to work in this space for FBN.

DE: I’m the general manager of FBN Finance. I’ve been here for a little over six years. As we’ve built the finance business, we provide operating loans to farmers, land loans to farmers, input financing, and then our farmland capital product. That has continued to grow quite a bit.



One of the things we’ve consistently heard from our members as our land business has grown is they want to know what data and insights we have about land that they could use as they are evaluating ground, thinking about buying parcels, or even looking at their own land.



There’s really this niche in the market for us to build something for farmers so they can evaluate their land and really understand, if I buy this parcel, how does it fit into my operation? It’s been next to me and I’ve seen what the neighboring farmer has done with it. How are the soil types different? How is the terrain different? You certainly can get some of that by driving by, but our members are very data-driven and want to know, is this going to be profitable?



SF: FBN’s announcement notes 93% of farmers engage in some form of research before they buy land. Without AcreVision, what are their research options and what pain points are they facing?

DE: In the old way, they’d be very much reliant on whoever the broker is that is selling the piece of land, and the former farmer. That is a good way to acquire a lot of information. There are certainly things those people have that our dataset doesn’t capture. We encourage folks to continue to do that. But, as you get into the nitty gritty of what’s actually happened on that land in terms of planting and cropping history, how many acres are tillable, you really want to verify that because those are big drivers of your profitability.



There are certainly some databases out there that could do that. One big thing that distinguishes our solution is we are built for farmers. The idea is that this will be a research tool for farmers, not for investors, banks, or appraisal companies. We’ve prioritized what farmers are looking at and how they would use it. You’re able to look at what the cropping history is, elevation, and soil type on a very granular level on the property. They can really start to think about, if I own this, how would this fit into my existing operation? What would I plant here? How would it add to the diversity of what I’m doing?



AcreVision is free for farmers. That’s a huge advantage as opposed to having to think about, in some cases, multi-million dollar purchase, and then having to fork out an extra $30 for a subscription when you’re not sure if you’re even going to win the auction.



SF: Will there be a paid model for bankers and other parties that also use tools like this, or are you working to keep it exclusive to farmers?

DE: Yeah we’re working to keep it pretty exclusive to farmers. We’ll have various items in our terms of service and things like that to make sure that it is. We don’t have any plans today for a subscription model. We think the right way to serve farmers is to have this as a free offering.



Down the road, to give you a little bit of a preview, we’re going to have additional features that are only going to be shown to farmers who are verified members of our network. As we have additional capabilities beyond things that are available in public databases it will be a very robust system to make sure that only farmers are accessing that.



SF: So you have to have a free FBN membership to have access to AcreVision?

DE: Yes, that is right.



SF: Does AcreVision offer a farmer selling their land the ability to supplement the public data you draw from with, say, their grid sampled soil tests, or more detailed data?

DE: We don’t have that capability today. I think that would certainly be the type of thing we’d want to add in the future. One thing we’re going to be very careful with, as we always have been at FBN, is what do farmers actually want to share about their parcels? So to the extent that farmers want to proactively share that information if they’re selling it, we’d certainly like to be able to support that in the future, but we can’t today. We do want to make sure that is still private information where farmers would like to keep it that way.



SF: Tell me more about FBN’s approach to farmer data privacy.

DE: We take farmer data privacy very seriously. We’re a contributory network, so it’s one thing that our farmers have come to trust us on and expect from us. That stands just the same here with AcreVision. We want to make sure that farmers feel assured that any data they’re contributing is going to be aggregated, anonymized, and no private or individual data is going to be shared.



SF: Is it fair to say AcreVision is like Zillow for farmland?

DE: I think that’s a great comparison to make. As we looked at some of the usability and features and design flow, we certainly looked at a lot of those consumer companies for inspiration. I would say within FBN Finance, whether it’s instant approvals, or digital applications, AcreVision, there are a ton of great tools in the consumer world that have not made their way to the ag world. We firmly believe that farmers see and use those tools in their day-to-day life. They expect and deserve to be able to use similar tools to run their operations.



SF: Farmland addresses aren’t always as simple as street addresses to find a house on Zillow. How do you use AcreVision if you don’t have an address?

DE: The best way is to typically zoom in and search through the map. You can search by address or visually search. In the future, we’ll have features where they can search by who the owner is, parcel, or legal descriptions.



SF: Tell me more about how you expect to see farmers use AcreVision.

DE: I think some folks are going to think about, this is what I have today. What do I want to leave for my kids? What are the strategic parcels that I don’t need to acquire now, but I want to over the next 10, 20, 30 years as I build my operation? They have the ability to select multiple parcels together, see what the aggregate composition is of that farmland and know what they’re building towards.



SF: Will farmers be able to set up alerts for different parcels they want to watch?

DE: That’s something we’ve been thinking quite a lot about, will we have listings on this website? I think the reality of the market today is still so many transactions are off market that by the time they actually get posted, it’s kind of too late. The prices are going to be higher, you lose out on some of those strategic interactions.



But, as we add in owner information, farmers will really have the ability to look and say, this is the parcel I want. Let me set up a conversation with the farmer who is there to see what their transition plan is. Is there a way for me to start working with them or buying in over time. As more farmland is owned by people who are not in the community, it may be more difficult to know who the owner of that land is and establish contact. This is something that would help with that.



SF: Let’s talk about how farmers interact with this tool. Is it an app? Is it for desktop?

DE: It’s built for mobile, so farmers can use it either on their mobile or desktop. As we’ve talked with farmers, I think there’s two modes.



One is, you’re driving down the road or at the coffee shop you hear about something and you quickly want to take a look, maybe save it. Then, there’s, hey I’ve really got to make a decision, where a farmer wants to sit down at their computer, comb through a lot of information, and dig into years of cropping history. They may want to see, in this year, this is what they did. How does that compare to what I did?



We think about building for both of those use cases and we have that capability fully available today.

SF: AcreVision is the third in a series of announcements from FBN. Help me understand how this fits with the recently introduced Instant Approval tool?

DE: We view this as part of a trajectory that farmers go through. They’re thinking about what they want to do, then the actual parcel comes up for sale, they need to put financing together to buy it, and then once they buy it, they actually have to farm it.



Historically, FBN has been well positioned on those second two fronts, having the financing available, and having the agronomic tools available to farmers. This is really giving farmers the capability to do research on the front end, and then as soon as they decide they want to move forward, really shortening down that time that they can get a loan.



In a traditional full underwrite process there’s a lot of back and forth with the farmer, a lot of data needs to be collected, and typically it’s a pretty lengthy process to go through a full bank approval. We have a much quicker process where we can automate a lot of that.



Together, we want to be able to enable that first research step, and then quickly move through the second step of financing. Because no farmer really loves to go through the financing process. They want to get the land and farm the land. Making that as seamless as possible is the goal.



SF: I know Norm, your artificial intelligence chatbot, was recently introduced as well. Can you ask Norm about parcels you’re watching in AcresVision and specific recommendations for those parcels?

DE: You could ask Norm, I’m thinking about farming this type of parcel and describe the characteristics that you would pull up within AcreVision. Then Norm would be able to say, for this type of soil, this might be a recommendation, or here’s a tool that FBN has that would help you make that decision.



We don’t have the functionality yet to click on a parcel and have Norm give a set of recommendations, but of course we’re always working in the background to integrate those more closely.

