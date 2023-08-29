Fendt introduces new 30-foot Momentum planter for smaller operations

This new model has everything from the Momentum series of planters in a smaller package.

Updated on August 29, 2023
The Fendt Momentum 30-foot planter on display at Farm Progress Show
Fendt has expanded its lineup of Momentum planters with a new 30-foot model to reach a wider range of growers.

In addition to the new 30-foot model, Fendt is now offering the 30- and 60-foot models with liquid and dry fertilizer systems. Fendt is also introducing 12- and 23-row configurations with 30- and 15-inch spacing, respectively. 

“The 30-foot Momentum has been optimized for smaller operations — the family-owned farms — that often struggle to be profitable,” says Arthur Santos, marketing manager for Fendt. “If we can increase their yield, we are helping those farmers.” 

The planter has a capacity for 100 bushels of seed, and up to 800 gallons of liquid fertilizer with its newly designed tank. 

Building momentum

The 30-foot model brings all of the technology found in the larger Momentum models that launched in 2020. This includes a vertical contouring toolbar to follow the field’s topography, with 52 inches of vertical range. Fendt’s LoadLogic technology automatically transfers weight from the center to the wings in real-time to reduce soil compaction, while SmartFrame puts each row unit in the best possible position for row cleaning, downforce, furrow creation, seed placement, and closing.

Like the older models, the 30-foot Momentum has eliminated pinch rows, with an in-line tandem wheel design. Additionally, the planter can be built with a central tire inflation system which automatically inflates or deflates tires while in transit or in the field to prepare for road speeds and reduce soil compaction, respectively.

For more information about the new 30-foot Momentum planter, visit Fendt.com

