Global food security concerns after Russia attacks Ukraine grain infrastructure

Concerns mount over global food security and higher food prices after Russian air strikes this week destroyed key Ukrainian grain warehouses and a wheat exports port on the Danube River.

With the Black Sea grain export corridor closed since July 17, market suppliers had prepared to ship from Izmail and Reni ports on the Danube, but the attack brought plans to a standstill.

“The consequences of this attack could be severe, potentially crippling sea-based exports from Ukraine,” commodity intelligence firm Mintec said in a note on Tuesday, July 24.

As much as 1.8 million to 2 million metric tons of commodities are exported from each of these ports every month.

With Renti port out of service, the potential sea-based export volume from Ukraine could decline to 800,000 to 1 million metric tons, Minetc estimates.

“Market Players believe there will probably be a spike in global food inflation given other factors like the Indian rice ban (substitute for wheat) and weather concerns (El Nino),” Mintec Market Analyst Kyle Holland says in an interview. “All prices are expected by market players to stay volatile. Freight is currently going upwards.”

Ukraine’s wheat exports accounted for about 10% of the global wheat market and about 15% of corn before the war.

Alternative Routes:

Traders contemplate other alternative shipping methods such as trains and/or trucks, but it has its limitations.

Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council that the Danube ports were critical for exports and that using alternative land routes means “a very small amount” of wheat can be exported, according to an interview with Reuters.

"We have no other way to work. If the Black Sea is closed, the Danube is one of the main routes which we will need to use," Marchuk said.

The Danube River ports served as the only remaining shipping alternative after Russia last week pulled out of a grain deal, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations more than a year ago, that had allowed for the safe passage of vessels carrying grains out of Ukraine through the Black Sea ports of Odesa, Berdyansk, and Mariupol.

Now, Russia’s defense ministry has warned that ships sailing to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports will be viewed as military targets.

Industry players are already concerned that the Izmail port may be the next target.

The risk led to uncertainty about the availability of insurance for future shipment and stoked fear about staggering high food costs in the wheat-importing nations, already struggling under the economic impact of the war.

“Market players are now showing reluctance to sell cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) in the area, preferring alternative delivery terms or shifting their focus to Iran and China,” according to Mintec’s Holland. “Although insurance can currently be obtained from shipping brokers and insurance underwriters, future availability is uncertain.”

If this situation persists, traders will be forced to seek other origins or force Ukraine to rely more on land transportation.

The availability of insurance for future shipments is also uncertain, potentially leading to further hesitance in utilizing the Black Sea/Azov region for trade, Mintec has learned.

India Winter Wheat Crop

In India, rice sowing rates have been slow as a result of floods in the north-west and insufficient rains in the south and east.

“India is the world's largest rice exporter, therefore if shipments fall, there could be global price implications, spilling over into wheat, which is a part-substitute,” Economists at HSBC said in a report this week.

Additionally, if the El Niño effect becomes more severe, India's winter wheat crop could be affected, HSBC said.

AFRICA-Russia summit

Speaking at a summit in St Petersburg devoted to strengthening Russian-African ties, Vladimir Putin said Thursday Russia was expecting a record grain harvest and was ready to replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa on both a commercial and free basis.

“We will be ready to provide Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic, and Eritrea with 25,000 to 50,000 [metric] tons of free grain each in the next three to four months," Putin told the summit. "We will also provide free delivery of these products to consumers."

Responding to Western criticism of Moscow's decision to leave the Black Sea grain deal, Putin said that promises made to Russia about facilitating its own grain and fertilizer exports had not been met.



Last year, Russia exported a total of 60 million metric tons of grain, of which 48 million tons was wheat, Putin said.