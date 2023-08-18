Soybean and wheat close on highs | August 18, 2023

2 p.m.

The soybean and wheat markets closed sharply higher with corn posting gains of 6-to-7¢ per bushel. The extended forecasts are really hot through Wednesday or Thursday of next week. How hot for how long is the big question that we will figure out next week. You need to be very disciplined in these weather driven rallies.

Today corn closed 6¢ higher, soybean futures were 23-to-26¢ higher and wheat futures closed 15-to-23¢ higher. I wrote in the mid-day report that I wanted December Corn to close over $4.90 and it closed at $4.93. For soybeans I wanted November to close over $13.50 and it closed at $13.53. It is likely to be volatile next week starting on Sunday night.

In the outside markets today, the stock market has traded on both sides and the last trade the Dow is up 43 points. The US dollar is down 20 points today. Crude oil started lower but is now up 90¢ per barrel and should close this Friday above the $80 benchmark.

In the livestock markets on Friday. October hogs closed up $2.97 at $82.12, October cattle closed up 50¢ at $178.82 and November feeders closed up $1.22 at $251.42.

11 a.m.

The grain markets are higher, but well off the early day highs. It will be an interesting close. At this time corn is up 4¢ per bushel, 5¢ off the high, soybeans are up 18¢, 6¢ off the high and wheat futures are up 13-to-18¢ per bushel about 8¢ off the high.

To keep the trend going I would like to see December corn close over $4.90, November soybeans above $13.50 and December CBOT wheat above $6.35.

The weather looks very hot heading into next week. The GFS weather model that updates within the hour will impact how futures close today. The first run today keeps the heat in the plains for another 1-2 days.

In the outside markets. The stock market has traded on both sides the Dow is now up 11 points. The US dollar is down 14 points today, crude oil after a higher start today is now down 13 cents a barrel.

Livestock futures are higher today. November feeder cattle have turned higher – last trade futures are up $1.30, October live cattle are up 70 cents, October lean hogs are up $2.30.

9 a.m.

The grain markets are higher today with wheat leading the gains. It is all about weather and it looks hot and dry through next Wednesday and Thursday in the central and western Corn Belt. Temps cool down the following week, but not much rain in the forecasts.

This morning the outside markets are mixed. the US stock market is lower, crude oil is up 50¢ per barrel and the US dollar index is lower.

At this time grain markets are all higher. Corn futures are 6¢ higher; soybean futures are 20-to-25¢ higher and wheat futures are 11-to-20¢ higher. The USDA did report another large corn sale to Mexico today.

The corn and soybean markets appear poised to make a weekly chart reversal higher if these gains hold into the close.

Around the world in the stock markets are all lower. The stock market in China is down 1.2% and in Japan the stock market is down 0.5%. European stocks are down 1.2%. Livestock futures are lower this morning. October Hogs are up $1.70, October live cattle are down 27¢, and November Feeder cattle are 70¢ lower.

