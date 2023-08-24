Grain mixed in early trading | August 24, 2023

Grain prices are mixed after the opening bell this morning. Corn and wheat futures are negative while soy beans remain positive. December, corn futures are down 5¢, November soybean futures are up a 5¢, CBOT wheat is down 9¢, KC wheat is down 7¢, and spring wheat is down 3¢.

Livestock futures are mixed this morning. Feeder cattle are up 25¢, live cattle are down 35¢ and lean hogs are up 50¢. There is chatter about domestic beef demand declining now that summer is coming to an end.

U.S. dollar index is approaching the highs from Wednesday after briefly trading below the Wednesday low overnight. A convincing move over 104 could open the door for the bulls to make a run at 105. Traders are anxiously awaiting the Federal Reserve chairman comments Friday after the conclusion of the Jackson Hole summit.

Crude oil futures are down $1.25 this morning. Traders are concerned about recent global economic reports that would suggest we are not yet in the clear in the battle against inflation.

8:45 a.m. CDT

For a free trial of The Kluis Report, including three times a day market updates and the Saturday newsletter, visit kluiscommodities.com, call 888-345-2855, or email info@kluiscommodityadvisors.com.

About the Author: Bob Linneman is a commodities broker with Kluis Commodity Advisors. Linneman grew up on a diverse farm in eastern South Dakota. Between milking cows, managing a beef herd, and farming various crops, he experienced many aspects of agriculture firsthand. After graduating from North Dakota State University with a degree in business, he moved to Hawaii with his wife. There he was an associate portfolio manager for a fixed income firm that managed $2 billion in assets. After nearly two years in Hawaii, he moved back to the Midwest and began his career in commodities. Linneman is licensed as a Series 3 and Series 30 commodity broker.

Editor's Note: The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial, and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance – whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies – is not indicative of future results. Trading advice reflects good-faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee the advice given will result in profitable trades.