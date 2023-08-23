Grain stays up at midday | August 23, 2023

Grain futures are higher at midday. December corn is up 8¢ and November soybeans are up 12¢. CBOT wheat is up 11¢, KC wheat is up 14¢ and spring wheat is up 10¢. Traders are riding the rollercoaster of headlines as crop tour estimates continue to fluctuate. December corn needs to close above $4.97 (20-day average) before we are likely to see any major change in momentum. The key level for November soybeans is to close above the Monday high at $13.81. Traders are more concerned about soybean yields as the balance sheet is much tighter.

August feeder cattle have turned quietly lower on the day, while November is quietly higher. Live cattle are up 35¢, while lean hogs have added to their losses from this morning are now down 70¢ to $1.15. If grains continue to show strength today, we should not be surprised to see livestock come under selling pressure.

After pushing to $103.90 this morning, the U.S. dollar index is now 0.20 lower on the day. Traders keep thinking the dollar will set back and test at least minor support levels, but the bull trend has been tough to break.

Crude oil has rebounded after breaking to three-week lows earlier today. A higher close today could indicate the crude bears have run out of gas. The stock market is on the highs of the day and closing in quickly on the highs from yesterday. A close above yesterdays highs could trigger further momentum buying in the coming days.

Grain futures are quietly higher this morning after trading mostly lower overnight. December corn futures are up 4¢, November soybean futures are up 1¢. CBOT wheat is up 2¢, KC wheat is up 3¢ and spring wheat is up 1¢.

Traders are gearing up for reports from crop tours taking place. Although the comparisons made from year to year are important, the variability across the Midwest this year appears to be higher than normal. One of the big reasons for that variability is the hot, dry conditions experienced in June. Agronomists have voiced concerns about how the June weather impacted corn more than soybeans.

Livestock futures are mixed this morning. Feeder cattle are up 35¢ while live cattle are up 25¢. Lean hog futures are down 60¢. Traders are growing more concerned about the outlook in China and possible slowdown in exports if economic conditions deteriorate further.

The U.S. dollar index pushed to the highest level since June 6 this morning. The dollar index has rallied nearly 5% in the last month. If this trend continues, it will likely weigh on U.S. exports. Crude oil is trading lower this morning. The bears picked up momentum after breaking below the prior three-week low early today. The next major level of support is down another $2 from current prices.

