Grains close in the red

Corn closed down 13¢ and soybeans closed down 31¢.

CBOT wheat is down 40¢. KC wheat is down 33¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 29¢.

The Brock Report said at midday that pressure was coming from technical selling, a lack of demand, and "prospects for just enough rain to get the corn crop through the pollination period."

"Some yield losses have likely already occurred in the driest areas of the Corn Belt," says The Brock Report. "Crops are in critical condition in Illinois, Missouri and Michigan, where the portion of the corn and soybean crops rated good/excellent was below 30% as of Sunday.

"The bottom line is that while this is not going to be a year with above-trend yields and getting trend yields is going to be a stretch, there is still the potential for a solid crop - if the rains are timely through the month of July into August."

Live cattle are up $2.00. Lean hogs are up 78¢. Feeder cattle are up $5.00.

Crude oil is down $1.76.

S&P 500 futures are up 48 points. Dow futures are up 222 points.

Grains down amid hopes for rain: 9:45 a.m. CDT

Corn is down 7¢ and soybeans are down 20¢.

CBOT wheat is down 34¢. KC wheat is down 26¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 24¢.

Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX, says a forecast for rain in the Midwest has sparked a grain sell-off.

“We now see good model agreement for the best opportunities for good rains to fall from Nebraska and Kansas east across to Ohio over the coming week, with follow through rains seen in week two as well,” he says.

“Will it happen? I don’t know. But the market was confident enough in it overnight to support a broad sell-off, even following much larger than expected cuts in crop ratings for corn and soybeans.”

Live cattle are up 80¢. Lean hogs are up 28¢. Feeder cattle are up $3.45.

Crude oil is down 35¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 102.22.

S&P 500 futures are up 17 points. Dow futures are up 114 points.