Grains close in the red

Analyst says dry weather has likely already caused crop losses.

By
Cassidy Walter
Cassidy Walter

Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming Resides In: Des Moines, Iowa Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa Education: University of Iowa Expertise: Ag markets, ag business news, biofuels Twitter: @CassidyARWalter

Summary Writes market updates for Agriculture.com and covers farm business stories on a range of topics, including carbon capture pipelines, land values, crop insurance, and biofuels.  Experience Cassidy Walter grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy fell in love with American agriculture in college through writing stories on a variety of agriculture issues for the student newspaper, The Daily Iowan. She enjoyed talking with local farmers and learning about the industry. Cassidy has spent the past five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association where she worked to support Iowa biofuels producers and farmers.  Education * BA in Journalism and Mass Communication and Political Science from the University of Iowa

Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 27, 2023
Tractor going across a field with market chart superimposed over it.

Corn closed down 13¢ and soybeans closed down 31¢.

CBOT wheat is down 40¢. KC wheat is down 33¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 29¢.

The Brock Report said at midday that pressure was coming from technical selling, a lack of demand, and "prospects for just enough rain to get the corn crop through the pollination period."

"Some yield losses have likely already occurred in the driest areas of the Corn Belt," says The Brock Report. "Crops are in critical condition in Illinois, Missouri and Michigan, where the portion of the corn and soybean crops rated good/excellent was below 30% as of Sunday.

"The bottom line is that while this is not going to be a year with above-trend yields and getting trend yields is going to be a stretch, there is still the potential for a solid crop - if the rains are timely through the month of July into August."

Live cattle are up $2.00. Lean hogs are up 78¢. Feeder cattle are up $5.00.

Crude oil is down $1.76.

S&P 500 futures are up 48 points. Dow futures are up 222 points.

Grains down amid hopes for rain: 9:45 a.m. CDT  

Corn is down 7¢ and soybeans are down 20¢.

CBOT wheat is down 34¢. KC wheat is down 26¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 24¢.

Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX, says a forecast for rain in the Midwest has sparked a grain sell-off.

“We now see good model agreement for the best opportunities for good rains to fall from Nebraska and Kansas east across to Ohio over the coming week, with follow through rains seen in week two as well,” he says.

“Will it happen? I don’t know. But the market was confident enough in it overnight to support a broad sell-off, even following much larger than expected cuts in crop ratings for corn and soybeans.”

Live cattle are up 80¢. Lean hogs are up 28¢. Feeder cattle are up $3.45.

Crude oil is down 35¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 102.22.

S&P 500 futures are up 17 points. Dow futures are up 114 points. 

