Grains in the green ahead of USDA reports | Friday, June 30, 2023

Analyst says trade worried about storm damage.

Published on June 30, 2023
Photo: Torsten Asmus

Corn is currently up 8¢ and soybeans are up 25¢.

CBOT wheat is up 8¢. KC wheat is up 20¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 19¢.

"Grain and oilseed futures are higher this morning as traders brace for USDA reports on planted acreage and June 1 grain stocks at 11 a.m. CDT," says The Brock Report.

"The grains complex has support from favorable outside markets as well as worries about storm damage across the central Corn Belt that occurred yesterday.

"A fresh soybean export sale and more pessimism about the Black Sea grain export deal are also supportive factors."

This morning USDA announced the sale of 132,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2023/2024 marketing year.

Live cattle are up 33¢. Lean hogs are down 28¢. Feeder cattle are down 43¢.

Crude oil is up 33¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 36 points. Dow futures are up 220 points.

Outside of the U.S., milling wheat is up on the MATIF trade. Corn and soybeans are up on the Dalian trade.

Published: 8:52 a.m. CDT

