Markets Grains in the green ahead of USDA reports | Friday, June 30, 2023 Analyst says trade worried about storm damage. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming Resides In: Des Moines, Iowa Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa Education: University of Iowa Expertise: Ag markets, ag business news, biofuels Twitter: @CassidyARWalterSummary Writes market updates for Agriculture.com and covers farm business stories on a range of topics, including carbon capture pipelines, land values, crop insurance, and biofuels. Experience Cassidy Walter grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy fell in love with American agriculture in college through writing stories on a variety of agriculture issues for the student newspaper, The Daily Iowan. She enjoyed talking with local farmers and learning about the industry. Cassidy has spent the past five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association where she worked to support Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Education * BA in Journalism and Mass Communication and Political Science from the University of Iowa Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 Share Tweet Email Photo: Torsten Asmus Corn is currently up 8¢ and soybeans are up 25¢. CBOT wheat is up 8¢. KC wheat is up 20¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 19¢. "Grain and oilseed futures are higher this morning as traders brace for USDA reports on planted acreage and June 1 grain stocks at 11 a.m. CDT," says The Brock Report. "The grains complex has support from favorable outside markets as well as worries about storm damage across the central Corn Belt that occurred yesterday. "A fresh soybean export sale and more pessimism about the Black Sea grain export deal are also supportive factors." This morning USDA announced the sale of 132,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2023/2024 marketing year. Live cattle are up 33¢. Lean hogs are down 28¢. Feeder cattle are down 43¢. Crude oil is up 33¢. S&P 500 futures are up 36 points. Dow futures are up 220 points. Outside of the U.S., milling wheat is up on the MATIF trade. Corn and soybeans are up on the Dalian trade. Published: 8:52 a.m. CDT Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit