Corn and soy end choppy day in the red | Thursday, July 20, 2023

After a choppy trading day, December corn closed down 7¢.

November soybeans are down 5¢.

Wheat is mixed. CBOT wheat is down ¼ of a penny. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 5¢.

Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX, says the United National Security Council is set to meet tomorrow to discuss the "humanitarian consequences" of Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and what comes out of the meeting may have many geopolitical implications.

"But what the scheduled meeting does say is that the end of the [Black Sea Grain Initiative] has world leaders scared that we will see widespread food shortages, and commodity traders take note when world leaders start getting afraid of food shortages," he says.

"Speculative managed money holding short positions were the first to take note. They held large short positions in wheat, so that was an area where we saw considerable strength this week. Corn is another area where managed money held short positions; much of which have likely been unwound by now...Now that the energy of the short-covering is largely behind us we can see that the grain trade isn't panicked about supplies near-term. But it is a longer-term risk that fund managers will remain cognizant of as they make their longer-term investment decisions, and that also has implications for our nation's inflation trajectory."

Live cattle ended the day down 95¢. Lean hogs are up $2.75. Feeder cattle are down $1.65.

Crude oil is up 28¢.

S&P 500 futures are down 29 points. Dow futures are up 183 points.

Published: 2:24 p.m. CDT



Corn down 5¢ at midday: 11:10 a.m. CDT

Since hitting a low at 9:11 a.m. CDT this morning, December corn has been trading lower but mostly in a sideways direction. Currently December corn is down 5¢.

November soybeans hit a low at 9:47 a.m. CDT this morning and started moving upwards. Currently November soybeans are are up 2¢.



CBOT and KC wheat are up 2¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 3¢.

Live cattle are up 83¢. Lean hogs are up $3.10. Feeder cattle are up 60¢.

Crude oil is down 35¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 100.58.

S&P 500 futures are down 14 points. Dow futures are up 256 points.

Published: 11:10 a.m. CDT



Grains in the red after surging for two days: 9:37 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently down 7¢.

November soybeans are down 3¢.

CBOT wheat is down 5¢. KC wheat is down 6¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 2¢.

Suderman says Russia attacked Ukraine port facilities again overnight but the market had a milder reaction this time around.

"The seriousness of the situation was seen in a threat from Russia on Wednesday when it said that it would consider any ship moving toward Ukraine as possibly containing military equipment and a possible target," he says. "Ukraine has since warned that any ships heading to ports in Russia, or occupied areas of Ukraine, may also be considered military targets. This is the risk that I’ve been warning that we could eventually reach.

"The market told us on Monday that Russia pulling out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative really didn’t matter near-term, because Russia is still dumping record quantities of cheap wheat onto the world market, and Brazil is currently releasing large volumes of cheap corn onto the market. The trade expected that Ukraine would 'find a way' with the help of the United Nations and Turkey to open a new 'safe corridor' for shipping grains longer-term. Fund managers maintained their massive short positions in wheat and their expanding short positions in corn.

"That all changed when Russia started bombing Ukraine’s port infrastructure, which would take a year or more to repair. That also raised the risk of retaliation in a way that might threaten the willingness of shippers to haul Russian grain through the Black Sea as well. The odds of that may be low, but the implications are massive for world wheat supplies, and that’s why speculative shorts rushed to unwind their positions so aggressively this week."

USDA released the weekly Export Sales report this morning. Corn, soybeans, and wheat export sales all fell within the expected range except net soybean sales for 2023/2024. With 760,300 metric tons in export sales for the new crop year, soybeans exceeded expectations.

Live cattle are currently up 65¢. Lean hogs are up $2.28. Feeder cattle are up $1.83.

Crude oil is up 74¢.

S&P 500 futures are down 19 points. Dow futures are up 133 points.

Milling wheat is down on the MATIF exchange. Corn and soybeans are up on the Dalian exchange.

Published: 9:37 a.m. CDT

