Corn up 3¢ at midday | Tuesday, September 5, 2023

December corn is currently up 3½¢.

November soybeans are down 6½¢.

CBOT wheat is up 7¾¢. KC wheat is up 6½¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 8¢.

Live cattle are up 20¢. Lean hogs are up 58¢. Feeder cattle are down 20¢.

Crude oil is up $2.37.

The U.S. Dollar Index December contract is up to 104.29.

S&P 500 futures are down 10 points. Dow futures are down 62 points.

Published: 11:02 a.m. CDT

Grains mixed at start of short week: 9:11 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently up a penny.

November soybeans are down a penny.

CBOT wheat is up 3¢. KC wheat is down 2½¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 1¾¢.

"The Midwest forecast shifted milder and somewhat wetter over the holiday weekend, which allows conditions to improve as this year’s corn and soybean crops finish the growing season," says Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX. "Crops will vary as to how much they benefit from this improved weather pattern. Overall benefits will be somewhat limited, although the improvement in conditions certainly should slow additional losses if the season had finished under worse conditions.

"The focus now is on the extent of damage done to the crops over the past several weeks, which have been quite dry across most of the Ag Belt, with periods of extreme heat included in that time frame as well. Agronomically, such a finish tends to result in smaller corn and soybean kernels that results in lower yield."

Today the weekly Crop Progress report is expected at 3 p.m. CDT. Al Kluis, managing director of Kluis Commodity Advisors, says he expects corn and soybean condition ratings to drop 1% to 3%.

This morning USDA announced an export sale of 251,000 metric tons of soybeans to unknown destinations, to be delivered during the 2023/2024 marketing year.

Live cattle are down 58¢ this morning. Lean hogs are up 78¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.38.

Crude oil is up $1.63.

S&P 500 futures are down 15 points. Dow futures are down 97 points.

Published: 9:11 a.m. CDT