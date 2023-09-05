Corn up 3¢ at midday | Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Analyst expects crop conditions to decline in today's report.

By
Cassidy Walter
A headshot of Cassidy Walter
Cassidy Walter

Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories.

Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 5, 2023
markets with tractor

December corn is currently up 3½¢.

November soybeans are down 6½¢.

CBOT wheat is up 7¾¢. KC wheat is up 6½¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 8¢.

Live cattle are up 20¢. Lean hogs are up 58¢. Feeder cattle are down 20¢.

Crude oil is up $2.37.

The U.S. Dollar Index December contract is up to 104.29.

S&P 500 futures are down 10 points. Dow futures are down 62 points.

Published: 11:02 a.m. CDT

Grains mixed at start of short week: 9:11 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently up a penny.

November soybeans are down a penny.

CBOT wheat is up 3¢. KC wheat is down 2½¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 1¾¢.

"The Midwest forecast shifted milder and somewhat wetter over the holiday weekend, which allows conditions to improve as this year’s corn and soybean crops finish the growing season," says Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX. "Crops will vary as to how much they benefit from this improved weather pattern. Overall benefits will be somewhat limited, although the improvement in conditions certainly should slow additional losses if the season had finished under worse conditions.

"The focus now is on the extent of damage done to the crops over the past several weeks, which have been quite dry across most of the Ag Belt, with periods of extreme heat included in that time frame as well. Agronomically, such a finish tends to result in smaller corn and soybean kernels that results in lower yield."

Today the weekly Crop Progress report is expected at 3 p.m. CDT. Al Kluis, managing director of Kluis Commodity Advisors, says he expects corn and soybean condition ratings to drop 1% to 3%.

This morning USDA announced an export sale of 251,000 metric tons of soybeans to unknown destinations, to be delivered during the 2023/2024 marketing year.

Live cattle are down 58¢ this morning. Lean hogs are up 78¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.38.

Crude oil is up $1.63.

S&P 500 futures are down 15 points. Dow futures are down 97 points.

Published: 9:11 a.m. CDT

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
markets_crops
Corn ends the day up nearly 9¢ | Monday, August 28, 2023
chicago-board-trade-3
Corn closes down 4¢ | Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Corn closes down 9¢| Tuesday, August 29, 2023
markets_soybeanfield
Soybeans close up 7¢ | Monday, August 21, 2023
markets_soybeanfield
Soybeans end day in the green | Wednesday, August 9, 2023
corn-wheat-price
Corn closes 9¢ down | Friday, August 11, 2023
markets_crops
Corn and soy find lowest close of week so far | Thursday, July 27, 2023
markets_marquee
Corn closes up 2¢ | Thursday, August 10, 2023
markets_wheat
Corn closes down 8¢ | Monday, July 17, 2023
markets_crops
Corn closes up 13¢ | Monday, June 12, 2023
Markets-on-phone-August-4-2022
Corn and soy regain most of Wednesday's losses | Thursday, July 13, 2023
Downward trend in markets
Soybeans close up 3¢ | Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Tractor in field
Corn closes up 10¢ | Tuesday June 6, 2023
A ticker board showing price movement for wheat, corn, and oats.
Corn closes down 12¢ | Monday June 5, 2023
Market-Changes
Corn closes down 17¢ | Wednesday, July 26, 2023
A farmer holding an ear of corn.
Grains close in the green | Monday, May 22, 2023