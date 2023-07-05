Markets Corn and soy close in the red | Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Wheat ends the day strong. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming Resides In: Des Moines, Iowa Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa Education: University of Iowa Expertise: Ag markets, ag business news, biofuels Twitter: @CassidyARWalterSummary Writes market updates for Agriculture.com and covers farm business stories on a range of topics, including carbon capture pipelines, land values, crop insurance, and biofuels. Experience Cassidy Walter grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy fell in love with American agriculture in college through writing stories on a variety of agriculture issues for the student newspaper, The Daily Iowan. She enjoyed talking with local farmers and learning about the industry. Cassidy has spent the past five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association where she worked to support Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Education * BA in Journalism and Mass Communication and Political Science from the University of Iowa Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 5, 2023 Share Tweet Email Photo: Torsten Asmus September corn and August soybeans both closed down 3¢. CBOT wheat closed up 32¢. KC wheat is up 47¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 48¢. Live cattle ended the day down $2.05. Lean hogs are up $3.08. Feeder cattle are down $3.48. Crude oil is up $2.21. S&P 500 futures are down 4 points. Dow futures are down 96 points. Wheat makes large gains at midday: 11:50 a.m. CDT Corn and soybeans are currently up a penny. CBOT wheat is up 24¢. KC wheat is up 39¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 40¢. "Wheat is higher, with support from concerns about the Black Sea grain export deal and more broadly the situation between Russia and Ukraine, which took a worrisome turn yesterday when Ukraine accused Russia of placing explosives near a Ukraine nuclear power plant," says The Brock Report. Live cattle are down $1.05. Lean hogs are up $2.70. Feeder cattle are down 70¢. Crude oil is up $2.26. The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 102.91. S&P 500 futures are down 11 points. Dow futures are down 132 points. Published: 11:50 a.m. CDT Grains open strongly in the green: 9 a.m. CDT Corn is currently up 4¢ on the September contract. August soybeans are up 21¢. CBOT wheat is up 11¢ on the September contract. KC wheat is up 25¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 26¢. Live cattle are down 35¢. Lean hogs are up $1.43. Feeder cattle are down 50¢. Crude oil is up $1.91. S&P 500 futures are down 8 points. Dow futures are down 127 points. Milling wheat is up on the European MATIF trade. Corn is up on the Chinese Dalian trade. No. 1 soybeans are down and No. 2 soybeans are up on the Dalian. Published: 9 a.m. CDT Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit