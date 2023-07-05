September corn and August soybeans both closed down 3¢.

CBOT wheat closed up 32¢. KC wheat is up 47¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 48¢.

Live cattle ended the day down $2.05. Lean hogs are up $3.08. Feeder cattle are down $3.48.

Crude oil is up $2.21.

S&P 500 futures are down 4 points. Dow futures are down 96 points.



Wheat makes large gains at midday: 11:50 a.m. CDT

Corn and soybeans are currently up a penny.

CBOT wheat is up 24¢. KC wheat is up 39¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 40¢.

"Wheat is higher, with support from concerns about the Black Sea grain export deal and more broadly the situation between Russia and Ukraine, which took a worrisome turn yesterday when Ukraine accused Russia of placing explosives near a Ukraine nuclear power plant," says The Brock Report.

Live cattle are down $1.05. Lean hogs are up $2.70. Feeder cattle are down 70¢.

Crude oil is up $2.26.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 102.91.

S&P 500 futures are down 11 points. Dow futures are down 132 points.

Published: 11:50 a.m. CDT

Grains open strongly in the green: 9 a.m. CDT

Corn is currently up 4¢ on the September contract.

August soybeans are up 21¢.

CBOT wheat is up 11¢ on the September contract. KC wheat is up 25¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 26¢.

Live cattle are down 35¢. Lean hogs are up $1.43. Feeder cattle are down 50¢.

Crude oil is up $1.91.

S&P 500 futures are down 8 points. Dow futures are down 127 points.

Milling wheat is up on the European MATIF trade. Corn is up on the Chinese Dalian trade. No. 1 soybeans are down and No. 2 soybeans are up on the Dalian.

Published: 9 a.m. CDT