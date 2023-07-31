Soybeans close down 52¢ | Monday, July 31, 2023

December corn ended the day down 18¢ and November soybeans are down 52¢.

CBOT wheat is down 38¢. KC wheat is down 44¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 37¢.

October livestock are mostly higher. Live cattle are up 10¢. Lean hogs are up 95¢. Feeder cattle are flat.

Crude oil is up $1.05.

S&P 500 futures are down 3 points. Dow futures are up 17 points.

Published: 1:41 p.m. CDT



Grains sink lower at midday: 11:20 a.m. CDT

At midday December corn is down 19¢ and November soybeans are down 44¢.

CBOT wheat is down 40¢. KC wheat is down 42¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 36¢.

"With Ukraine essentially out of commission for grain exports, it was thought that demand may pick up more for U.S. and E.U. wheat, but so far Russia has maintained control over exports," says Grain Market Insider by Stewart-Peterson Inc.

October livestock are in the red at midday. Live cattle are down 90¢. Lean hogs are down 20¢. Feeder cattle are down 23¢.

Crude oil is up 96¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 101.47.

S&P 500 futures are down a point. Dow futures are down 15 points.

Published: 11:20 a.m. CDT



Grains see double-digit losses: 9:34 a.m. CDT

This morning December corn is down 14¢ and November soybeans are down 32¢.

CBOT wheat is down 23¢. KC wheat is down 18¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 23¢.

"We saw weekend rains fall in key areas of the Corn Belt, including Northern Illinois and Indiana in addition to a wetter forecast over the next 10 days for Iowa and Minnesota, according to both the Euro and GFS models," says Jeremy McCann, account manager with Farmer's Keeper.

"By no means is the crop 'made,' but as we get closer to harvest it seems as though improvements are made in the growing conditions and actual crop conditions each week. I'm interested to see how last week's hot and dry weather affects the Crop Progress report being released today."

Al Kluis, managing director for Kluis Commodity Advisors, says he expects today's Crop Progress report to reduce the condition of corn, soybeans, and spring wheat by 2% to 4%.

This morning USDA announced the sale of 132,000 metric tons of soybeans to China, to be delivered during the 2023/2024 marketing year. USDA also announced 183,300 metric tons of soybean cake and meal was sold to the Philippines for delivery during the 2023/2024 marketing year.

October livestock are mixed. Live cattle are down 55¢. Lean hogs are down 98¢. Feeder cattle are up 70¢.

Crude oil is up 68¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 4 points. Dow futures are up 15 points.

Outside of the U.S., milling wheat is down on the MATIF trade. Corn is up and soybeans are down on the Dalian trade.

Published: 9:34 a.m. CDT

