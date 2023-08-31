Despite bouncing earlier in the day, December corn closed down 1½¢.

November soybeans closed down 19¼¢.

CBOT wheat is down 5¾¢. KC wheat is down 4¼¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 12¾¢.

October livestock closed mixed. Live cattle are up 70¢. Lean hogs are down 75¢. Feeder cattle are up 88¢.

Crude oil is up $1.97.

S&P 500 futures are down 6 points. Dow futures are down 165 points.

Corn up 2¢ at midday: 10:31 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently up 2¼¢.

November soybeans are still in the red, down 6¼¢.

Wheat is mixed. CBOT wheat is up 3¢. KC wheat is down 1¾¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¼¢.

October livestock are also mixed. Live cattle are up 5¢. Lean hogs are down 10¢. Feeder cattle are down 28¢.

Crude oil is up 87¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index December contract is at 103.25.

S&P 500 futures are up 5 points. Dow futures are up 50 points.

Grains start day in the red: 9:22 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently down 1½¢.

November soybeans are down 4¼¢.

CBOT wheat is down 8½¢. KC wheat is down 11¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 12¾¢.

USDA announced another export sale for soybeans this morning, for the fourth day in a row. This time it was for 132,000 metric tons of soybeans to China, to be delivered during the 2023/2024 marketing year.

USDA also released the weekly Export Sales report this morning. For the 2022/2023 marketing year, corn export sales fell within expectations but soybeans were below expectations with a net sales reduction of 50,700 metric tons. For the 2023/2024 marketing year corn, soybeans, and wheat export sales were all within the expected range.

October livestock are in the green this morning. Live cattle are up 45¢. Lean hogs are up 10¢. Feeder cattle are up 88¢.

Crude oil is up $1.20.

S&P 500 futures are up 8 points. Dow futures are up 102 points.

