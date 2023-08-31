Markets Grains close in the red | Thursday, August 31, 2023 USDA announces another soybean export sale. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 31, 2023 Photo: iStock: PashaIgnatov Despite bouncing earlier in the day, December corn closed down 1½¢. November soybeans closed down 19¼¢. CBOT wheat is down 5¾¢. KC wheat is down 4¼¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 12¾¢. October livestock closed mixed. Live cattle are up 70¢. Lean hogs are down 75¢. Feeder cattle are up 88¢. Crude oil is up $1.97. S&P 500 futures are down 6 points. Dow futures are down 165 points. Published: 3:26 p.m. CDT Corn up 2¢ at midday: 10:31 a.m. CDT December corn is currently up 2¼¢. November soybeans are still in the red, down 6¼¢. Wheat is mixed. CBOT wheat is up 3¢. KC wheat is down 1¾¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¼¢. October livestock are also mixed. Live cattle are up 5¢. Lean hogs are down 10¢. Feeder cattle are down 28¢. Crude oil is up 87¢. The U.S. Dollar Index December contract is at 103.25. S&P 500 futures are up 5 points. Dow futures are up 50 points. Published: 10:31 a.m. CDT Grains start day in the red: 9:22 a.m. CDT December corn is currently down 1½¢. November soybeans are down 4¼¢. CBOT wheat is down 8½¢. KC wheat is down 11¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 12¾¢. USDA announced another export sale for soybeans this morning, for the fourth day in a row. This time it was for 132,000 metric tons of soybeans to China, to be delivered during the 2023/2024 marketing year. USDA also released the weekly Export Sales report this morning. For the 2022/2023 marketing year, corn export sales fell within expectations but soybeans were below expectations with a net sales reduction of 50,700 metric tons. For the 2023/2024 marketing year corn, soybeans, and wheat export sales were all within the expected range. October livestock are in the green this morning. Live cattle are up 45¢. Lean hogs are up 10¢. Feeder cattle are up 88¢. Crude oil is up $1.20. S&P 500 futures are up 8 points. Dow futures are up 102 points. Published: 9:22 a.m. CDT Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit