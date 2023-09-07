Markets Grains start day in the red | Thursday, September 7, 2023 Livestock mixed near market open. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on September 7, 2023 December corn is currently down 1¼¢. November soybeans are down 9¼¢. CBOT wheat is down 2¾¢. KC wheat is down 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is up by less than a penny. "It seems as though the market is holding its breath ahead of Tuesdays WASDE [World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates] and crop production reports as it continues to trade sideway," says Jeremy McCann, account manager with Farmer's Keeper. "The trade consensus is production and exports will likely decline again, [it's] just a matter of how much." Livestock are mixed. Live cattle are down 25¢. Lean hogs are up $1.10. Feeder cattle are up 43¢. Crude oil is down 15¢. S&P 500 futures are down 27 points. Dow futures are up 22 points. Published: 8:50 a.m. CDT Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit