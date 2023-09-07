Grains start day in the red | Thursday, September 7, 2023

Livestock mixed near market open.

By
Cassidy Walter
Cassidy Walter

Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness.

Updated on September 7, 2023
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022

December corn is currently down 1¼¢.

November soybeans are down 9¼¢.

CBOT wheat is down 2¾¢. KC wheat is down 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is up by less than a penny.

"It seems as though the market is holding its breath ahead of Tuesdays WASDE [World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates] and crop production reports as it continues to trade sideway," says Jeremy McCann, account manager with Farmer's Keeper. "The trade consensus is production and exports will likely decline again, [it's] just a matter of how much."

Livestock are mixed. Live cattle are down 25¢. Lean hogs are up $1.10. Feeder cattle are up 43¢.

Crude oil is down 15¢.

S&P 500 futures are down 27 points. Dow futures are up 22 points.

Published: 8:50 a.m. CDT

