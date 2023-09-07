Grains start day in the red | Thursday, September 7, 2023

December corn is currently down 1¼¢.

November soybeans are down 9¼¢.

CBOT wheat is down 2¾¢. KC wheat is down 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is up by less than a penny.

"It seems as though the market is holding its breath ahead of Tuesdays WASDE [World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates] and crop production reports as it continues to trade sideway," says Jeremy McCann, account manager with Farmer's Keeper. "The trade consensus is production and exports will likely decline again, [it's] just a matter of how much."

Livestock are mixed. Live cattle are down 25¢. Lean hogs are up $1.10. Feeder cattle are up 43¢.

Crude oil is down 15¢.

S&P 500 futures are down 27 points. Dow futures are up 22 points.

Published: 8:50 a.m. CDT

