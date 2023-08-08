Grants will help small and rural schools improve meals

Some 264 school districts across the nation will receive up to $150,000 apiece for projects to improve the nutritional quality of the meals served in small and rural schools, said the USDA on Monday. Nearly $30 million will be distributed through the Healthy Meals Incentives Initiative, said Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small.

“With these funds, small and rural school districts will be able to modernize their operations and provide more nutritious meals, helping students succeed in the classroom and beyond,” said Torres Small. The money can be spent on such projects as updating kitchens, redesigning food service areas, and training staff. Work will begin this fall and be completed over the next two school years, said Rob Bisceglie of Action for Healthy Kids, the grassroots group handling the grant programs. More than 600 applications for funding were received.

“These grants are the largest targeted investment USDA has ever made for school meal programs in small and rural communities,” said Stacy Dean, agriculture deputy undersecretary for nutrition.

