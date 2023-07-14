High costs and softer markets weigh on outlook for farm economy

According to ag lenders nationwide, interest rates are sharply higher, and farmers are increasingly relying on savings or tightening their belts instead of seeking bank loans to cover their expenses.

By
Chuck Abbott
Chuck Abbott
Title: Contributing editor. Experience The slow-talking son of an Illinois farm family, I have covered U.S. food and agriculture policy in its many forms since 1988, from farm bills (six so far) and crop insurance reform to school lunch, ag research, biofuels and the Dietary Guidelines.
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023
money-in-farmers-hands
Photo: iStockphoto.com: VBaleha

With interest rates sharply higher, farmers are increasingly relying on savings or tightening their belts instead of seeking bank loans to cover their expenses, according to ag lenders nationwide.

“The outlook for the U.S. farm economy has moderated in recent months as risks of more limited profit opportunities have grown alongside softening in commodity markets and elevated production expenses,” said the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank.

“Conditions have also encouraged many producers to adjust operations to reduce borrowing needs or utilize cash reserves to fund some expenses,” said the regional Fed in a monthly Ag Finance Update.

The median interest rate on non-real estate loans was twice as high as it was in early 2021. “Half of all new operating loans in the second quarter [of 2023] garnered a rate above 8.5%,” said the report, and the interest rate was nearly 10% for one-tenth of the loans. “In contrast, at the beginning of 2022, more than half of all loans had a rate less than 4.5%, and the sharp change likely influenced operational and financing decisions for many producers.”

Bankers reported a 15% drop in the volume of non-real estate loans during the second quarter of the year — April, May, and June — compared with the same period in 2022. Fewer loans were issued and, on average, the loans were for smaller amounts of money.

Nearly 80 percent of the loans, a noticeably larger portion than usual, “were booked with a variable rate,” said the Kansas City Fed.

“The Federal Reserve will raise rates again in July and perhaps once more after that,” said economist Dan Kowalski of agricultural lender CoBank. Despite improvement in the inflation rate, it remains above the Federal Reserve’s target. The Quarterly, a CoBank publication, said an economic slowdown was coming.

“We maintain our call for a mild recession in the fourth quarter of 2023 and into the first quarter of 2024,” said Kowalski.

Net farm income, a broad measure of profitability, was forecast by the USDA in February at a far-above-usual $136.9 billion this year. Still, that would be a drop from record-high levels in 2021 and 2022, due largely to lower revenue from crops and livestock and smaller federal subsidy payments.

Farm expenses, a record $459.5 billion, would be up for the fifth year in a row. In June, the USDA projected a modest decline in production costs for major field crops in 2024. An updated estimate of farm income will be released on Aug. 31.

Blue and green FERN logo

For more information: https://thefern.org/ag_insider/

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A farmer holding money in his hands.
Farmers face sharply higher interest rates on loans
How to keep your farm profitable when prices are down.
5 strategies for staying profitable in a changing market
A wide shot of Congress
ACRE could ease mounting borrowing costs in rural America, lawmakers say
farm-with-bins
Farm finances are strong, but rise in land values slows
A wide shot of Congress
Rural lenders, crop insurance agents push for bolstered safety net at farm bill hearing
vintage-red-barn-farm
Farmland values gallop higher despite interest rate increases
A farmer holding an empty wallet.
Fed report: Highest financing expenses since 2019 for farmers
A farmer holding money while sitting at a picnic table.
U.S. inflation fight darkens economic outlook, ag lender says
Farmers exchanging money in a soybean field.
FAPRI: Farm income to soften as commodity prices weaken
Card Placeholder Image
U.S. farm incomes seen to fall in 2023, after hitting record highs
Corn ears with money.
Lower income forecast for farmers in 2023
markets_technology
Rising input costs cloud the sunny outlook for farm income
A farmer walks through a soybean field near harvest.
Farm safety net cushions big operators the most — analysts
A screen showing global market movement.
Play it again: High and volatile commodity prices in the year ahead
Two farmers work on a John Deere tractor inside a shed
Increasingly, 'farm' and 'rural' are not synonymous
A farmer holding money while sitting at a picnic table.
Plan for prolonged period of higher interest rates, analysts tell farmers