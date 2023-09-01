Illinois drought conditions improve, helping crops rebound after a dry summer

Drought conditions in Illinois have eased up in the past few weeks, helping crops in some parts of the state to rebound after a dry start to the growing season. Despite the improved drought conditions, pasture conditions continue to struggle.



Levi Garrison, a corn, soybean and wheat farmer in Clay County, Illinois, says his corn crop continues to show signs of drought stress even though the latest drought monitor map shows Clay County as being 100% drought free. “The corn is hurt,” Garrison says, “The ears are tipped back a bit.”



Garrison says that his corn started off the season looking really good, but, after receiving only a half an inch of rain in July, it started “shriveling up and looked like pineapples out there.”



His soybeans are looking like they do in an average year, Garrison says. He notes that they initially struggled due to the dryer than average conditions at the start of the season, but now they look pretty good.



U.S. Drought Monitor

According to a drought monitor map published at the end of June, 100% of Illinois was experiencing drought conditions. Just over one percent of the state was in D3 extreme drought while nearly 58% was in D2 severe drought.

U.S. Drought Monitor

Now, the latest drought monitor map, published Aug. 31, indicates 1% of the state is in D2 severe drought. Fifteen percent of the state’s acres are in D1 moderate drought, while 42% is abnormally dry. The remaining 43% of the state is drought free.



Not all of his soybeans are doing well, though, Garrison says. He notes that the double cropped soybeans he planted this year aren’t even knee high. “They should be a lot taller than that.”



While this is only Garrison’s fifth season actively involved in making decisions on the farm he grew up on, he says that initial concerns at the start of the season were that they’d see a repeat of 2012. In fact, just six weeks ago, Garrison says that drought conditions were the worst they had been since 2012. “We caught some late rains that saved us a little bit,” Garrison says.



Garrison says they only anticipate potentially making crop insurance claims on their double cropped soybeans. Garrison notes that they don’t expect a bumper crop, but he expects corn yields to range from 130 to 180 bushels/acre across the farm, which covers a 50-mile radius.



Trent Ford, Illinois state climatologist, says that crop conditions statewide have improved after above average precipitation has fallen recently, specifically for the southern two-thirds of the state. “It’s turned what could have been, and started to look like a very rough crop, into a decent one,” Ford says.



While the southern portion of the state has seen an increase in rainfall, Ford says it’s been drier than normal in the northwestern part of the state. As a result, Ford says farmers in that part of the state might not have a very good crop. Overall, Ford says that the early drought conditions definitely limited yield potential for crops statewide.



Even though the drought has eased in Illinois, Ford says that the state’s pasture conditions remain poor because they respond slower than corn and soybeans do after receiving rainfall. “Those pastures are really hurting,” Ford says. “If we do continue with a dryer pattern in the fall, that’ll worsen things.”



USDA’s Crop Progress report for Illinois for the week ending August 26 shows that pasture conditions rated 3% excellent, 41% good, 35% fair, 12% poor, and 9% very poor.

