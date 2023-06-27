News India reduces retaliatory tariffs against U.S. As part of talks with the country last week, the USTR office announced India will remove retaliatory tariffs on almonds, apples, chickpeas, lentils, and walnuts. By Successful Farming Staff Successful Farming Staff The content on Agriculture.com is by created by trained journalists who have become subject-matter experts in their fields. Most of the content is created by staff; some content is provided by select freelance writers and experts. Some content is syndicated through reputable newsgathering outlets, such as Reuters. We create independent and unbiased content with a farmer focus. You may see some content using the byline "Successful Farming Staff." This is used for these reasons:Some of the content is created by more than one staff editor. More likely, the content is primarily from information or a press release provided by other entities – such as the USDA, a university, or agricultural company. The press release has been vetted and reviewed by a staff editor. The content is edited and changed to reflect the voice and style of Successful Farming. It is approved by a staff editor and reviewed by our copy editors for accuracy, readability, fairness, spelling and grammar, and clarity.See our complete list of Successful Farming staff and Editorial Guidelines. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on June 27, 2023 Share Tweet Email As part of talks with the country last week, the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) office announced that India will remove retaliatory tariffs on five agricultural products, opening the possibility for more trade between the two countries. Tariffs on almonds, apples, chickpeas, lentils, and walnuts were removed. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack thanked the USTR for its work in negotiating with India and opening up the tariffs to help producers. “Removal of these tariffs is a major win for America’s farmers, building on the $15 billion in new or preserved market access for agricultural products that USDA and USTR have delivered,” Vilsack said. “Producers will now be able to increase sales of apples, chickpeas, lentils, almonds, and walnuts to one of the United States’ top trading partners. “The outcome also underscores the competitiveness of America’s high-quality food and agriculture products, which have been exported at record levels over the past two years.” India and the U.S. agreed to terminate six outstanding disputes last week during negotiations taking place as part of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said getting rid of the tariffs was key to strengthening the trade relationship between the two countries. “As a result of our work, U.S. agricultural producers and manufacturers will now enjoy renewed access to a critical global market and we will strengthen our trade relationship with one of our closest partners,” Tai said. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit