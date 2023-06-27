India reduces retaliatory tariffs against U.S.

As part of talks with the country last week, the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) office announced that India will remove retaliatory tariffs on five agricultural products, opening the possibility for more trade between the two countries. Tariffs on almonds, apples, chickpeas, lentils, and walnuts were removed.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack thanked the USTR for its work in negotiating with India and opening up the tariffs to help producers.

“Removal of these tariffs is a major win for America’s farmers, building on the $15 billion in new or preserved market access for agricultural products that USDA and USTR have delivered,” Vilsack said. “Producers will now be able to increase sales of apples, chickpeas, lentils, almonds, and walnuts to one of the United States’ top trading partners.

“The outcome also underscores the competitiveness of America’s high-quality food and agriculture products, which have been exported at record levels over the past two years.”

India and the U.S. agreed to terminate six outstanding disputes last week during negotiations taking place as part of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said getting rid of the tariffs was key to strengthening the trade relationship between the two countries.

“As a result of our work, U.S. agricultural producers and manufacturers will now enjoy renewed access to a critical global market and we will strengthen our trade relationship with one of our closest partners,” Tai said.