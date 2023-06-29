Iowa, Minnesota, and Louisiana report 100% soybean emergence



USDA says 100% of the soybean crop in Iowa, Minnesota, and Louisiana is out of the ground. Emergence progress this season is ahead of the five-year average pace in every top soybean growing state. Monday’s Crop Progress report said 96% of the national soybean crop has emerged.



Iowa

The completed soybean emergence is ahead of the five-year average of 95% in Iowa. Last year at this time, 96% of the soybean crop was out of the ground.



USDA rated Iowa soybean condition 16% poor/very poor, 36% fair, and 48% good/excellent the week ending June 25. That’s down from 9% poor/very poor, 35% fair, and 56% good/excellent the week ending June 18.



Minnesota

The last 2% of Minnesota’s soybean crop emerged the week ending June 25, USDA reported Monday. Last year at this time, 92% of the state’s soybeans were out of the ground. The five-year average for the state is 95%.



USDA rated Minnesota soybean condition 9% poor/very poor, 28% fair, and 63% good/excellent the week ending June 25. The week prior soybeans were rated 10% poor/very poor, 23% fair, and 67% good/excellent.



Louisiana

Louisiana was the third soybean-growing state to report completed emergence the week ending June 25. Last year at this time 100% of soybeans had emerged as well. The five-year average for the state is 98%.



USDA rated Louisiana soybean condition 7% very poor/poor, 21% fair, and 72% good/excellent the week ending June 25. That’s down from 3% very poor/poor, 14% fair, and 83% good/excellent the previous week.



Soybean Emergence in other States

Eleven of the top 18 soybean-growing states reported more than 90% of the crop had emerged the week ending June 25. In the four remaining states, between 80% and 85% of soybeans were out of the ground. At 83%, Tennessee and Kentucky reported the lowest emergence rates the week ending June 25.