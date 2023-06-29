News Iowa, Minnesota, and Louisiana report 100% soybean emergence Emergence progress this season is ahead of the five-year average pace in every top soybean growing state. By Natalina Sents Bausch Natalina Sents Bausch Title: Associate Digital Director, Successful Farming Resides In: Des Moines & Grandview, Iowa Hometown: Columbus City, Iowa Education: Iowa State University Expertise: Farm equipment and news Twitter:@Roots_JourneySummaryManage daily newsroom-style digital content creation and distribution strategy for Agriculture.com Former Digital Content Editor, Digital Content Manager, Managing Editor – News for Successful Farming magazine, Agriculture.com, and the Successful Farming TV Show. Natalina has covered stories ranging from infrastructure and young farmers to new machinery introductions and USDA programs.Experience Natalina Sents Bausch grew up in southeast Iowa, active in 4H and FFA. Immediately after graduating from college, she spent a year visiting farmers and ranchers in all 50 states. Through blogs and photography, the project told the stories of more than 100 farm families. In 2017, Natalina joined the Successful Farming team to cover new farm machinery and news coverage for Agriculture.com. The role expanded to include managing content distribution through newsletters, social media, and search. Now, in addition to content creation, Natalina handles tracking digital metrics and manages several content provider relationships. Education * BS in Agricultural Business from Iowa State University in 2016 Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on June 29, 2023 Share Tweet Email Iowa, Minnesota, and Louisiana report 100% soybean emergence USDA says 100% of the soybean crop in Iowa, Minnesota, and Louisiana is out of the ground. Emergence progress this season is ahead of the five-year average pace in every top soybean growing state. Monday’s Crop Progress report said 96% of the national soybean crop has emerged. Iowa The completed soybean emergence is ahead of the five-year average of 95% in Iowa. Last year at this time, 96% of the soybean crop was out of the ground. USDA rated Iowa soybean condition 16% poor/very poor, 36% fair, and 48% good/excellent the week ending June 25. That’s down from 9% poor/very poor, 35% fair, and 56% good/excellent the week ending June 18. Minnesota The last 2% of Minnesota’s soybean crop emerged the week ending June 25, USDA reported Monday. Last year at this time, 92% of the state’s soybeans were out of the ground. The five-year average for the state is 95%. USDA rated Minnesota soybean condition 9% poor/very poor, 28% fair, and 63% good/excellent the week ending June 25. The week prior soybeans were rated 10% poor/very poor, 23% fair, and 67% good/excellent. Louisiana Louisiana was the third soybean-growing state to report completed emergence the week ending June 25. Last year at this time 100% of soybeans had emerged as well. The five-year average for the state is 98%. USDA rated Louisiana soybean condition 7% very poor/poor, 21% fair, and 72% good/excellent the week ending June 25. That’s down from 3% very poor/poor, 14% fair, and 83% good/excellent the previous week. Soybean Emergence in other States Eleven of the top 18 soybean-growing states reported more than 90% of the crop had emerged the week ending June 25. In the four remaining states, between 80% and 85% of soybeans were out of the ground. At 83%, Tennessee and Kentucky reported the lowest emergence rates the week ending June 25. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit