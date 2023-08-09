Israel's Mileutis trial shows better milk quality without antibiotics in cows

Israeli biopharmaceutical firm Mileutis said on Tuesday results from a clinical trial showed that its non-antibiotic substitute to treat infections in cows boosted milk quality in dairy cows.

Holstein cow
Photo: Courtney Love

JERUSALEM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Israeli biopharmaceutical firm Mileutis said on Tuesday results from a clinical trial showed that its non-antibiotic substitute to treat infections in cows boosted milk quality in dairy cows.

Mileutis conducted a trial in seven Israeli dairy farms along with Strauss Health, which is partly owned by France's Danone. The trial of more than 500 dairy cows was carried out at farms that provide milk to two of Israel's largest dairy suppliers - Strauss and Tnuva, owned by China's Bright Food and Dairy Co.

The company, founded in 2004, has developed a therapy to treat udder inflammation in cows without antibiotics that it said would reduce health risks to humans.

It said that milk derived from cows treated with its non-antibiotic, non-hormonal therapy showed a 7.2% increase in protein content, a 4% rise in fat content and a 8.6% gain in milk yield per cow over 305 days.

"Beyond an increase in the yield and welfare of cows, the improved profitability of dairy farmers can impact milk prices and benefit the broader consumer market while meeting growing global demand," said Mileutis CEO David Javier Iscovich.

"Consumers can anticipate a future where they will enjoy better milk, produced by healthier cows, and with superior nutritional values."

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

