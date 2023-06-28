John Deere partners with outdoor power tools company

John Deere has announced a partnership with Ego, and its parent company Chervon, to provide Ego battery-powered lawn care tools through John Deere dealerships.

Ego’s product line features an array of lawn care outdoor equipment and power tools, including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, and more. Over 70 of Ego’s compatible tools are powered by its 56V lithium battery, featuring an integrated charge gauge to show how much power is left.

“We seek to provide our customers with a broad range of tools, which will now include a battery ecosystem that can be extended into a variety of property care solutions,” says David Thorne, vice president for John Deere turf and compact utility business. “Partnering with a leading electric solutions brand, like Ego, to provide top-quality battery-powered equipment will propel both John Deere and Chervon into a stronger market position to serve our evolving customers.”

John Deere has also announced it will collaborate with Ego on future product development.

For more information about Ego’s product lineup, visit EgoPowerPlus.com.

