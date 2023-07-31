News Corn and soy condition ratings decline 2% Spring wheat rated good/excellent declines 7%. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 31, 2023 In Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report, the condition of America's corn, soybean, and spring wheat crops were all downgraded. Corn As of July 30, 84% of corn in the top 18 growing states is silking, up from 68% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 82%. The report says 29% of the crop has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 16% the previous week and on track with the five-year average. According to USDA, 15% of corn is rated poor/very poor, up 2% from the previous week. USDA says 30% is in fair condition, in line with the previous week. Corn rated good/excellent is at 55%, down 2% from the previous week. Soybeans USDA says 83% of soybeans in the top growing states are blooming, up from 70% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 78%. Fifty percent of the U.S. soybean crop is setting pods, up from 35% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 47%. USDA rated 15% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 1% from the previous week. Thirty-three percent of soybeans are rated fair, also up 1% from the previous week. Good/excellent soybeans declined 2% from the previous week to 52%. Spring Wheat The report says 97% of spring wheat is headed in the top six growing states. This is up from 94% the previous week and slightly behind the 98% five-year average. Just 2% of spring wheat is harvested, behind the five-year average of 5%. USDA rated 16% of spring wheat as poor/very poor, in line with the previous week. Forty-two percent is rated fair, a 7% jump from 35% the previous week. Forty-two percent is rated good/excellent, down 7% from the previous week. Winter Wheat At 80% complete, winter wheat harvest progress jumped up from 68% the previous week in the top growing states, but is still lagging behind the five-year average of 83%. Oats According to Monday's report, 35% of oats are harvested, up from 21% the previous week, but slightly behind the five-year average of 36%. Eighteen percent of oats are rated poor/very poor, up 2% from the previous week. USDA rated 39% of oats fair, showing no change from the previous week. Good/excellent oats are down 2% to 43%. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit