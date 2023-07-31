In Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report, the condition of America's corn, soybean, and spring wheat crops were all downgraded.

Corn

As of July 30, 84% of corn in the top 18 growing states is silking, up from 68% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 82%.

The report says 29% of the crop has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 16% the previous week and on track with the five-year average.

According to USDA, 15% of corn is rated poor/very poor, up 2% from the previous week.

USDA says 30% is in fair condition, in line with the previous week.

Corn rated good/excellent is at 55%, down 2% from the previous week.

Soybeans

USDA says 83% of soybeans in the top growing states are blooming, up from 70% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 78%.

Fifty percent of the U.S. soybean crop is setting pods, up from 35% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 47%.

USDA rated 15% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 1% from the previous week.

Thirty-three percent of soybeans are rated fair, also up 1% from the previous week.

Good/excellent soybeans declined 2% from the previous week to 52%.

Spring Wheat

The report says 97% of spring wheat is headed in the top six growing states. This is up from 94% the previous week and slightly behind the 98% five-year average.

Just 2% of spring wheat is harvested, behind the five-year average of 5%.

USDA rated 16% of spring wheat as poor/very poor, in line with the previous week.

Forty-two percent is rated fair, a 7% jump from 35% the previous week.

Forty-two percent is rated good/excellent, down 7% from the previous week.

Winter Wheat

At 80% complete, winter wheat harvest progress jumped up from 68% the previous week in the top growing states, but is still lagging behind the five-year average of 83%.

Oats

According to Monday's report, 35% of oats are harvested, up from 21% the previous week, but slightly behind the five-year average of 36%.

Eighteen percent of oats are rated poor/very poor, up 2% from the previous week.

USDA rated 39% of oats fair, showing no change from the previous week.

Good/excellent oats are down 2% to 43%.

