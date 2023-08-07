July rains gave relief, but drought remains for the majority of the Corn Belt

Following an extremely dry June for much of the Corn Belt, rains returned for some in July. For the United States Corn Belt as a whole, July was the 15th coldest and seventh wettest in 30-plus years, according to data from WeatherTrends360.

While the monthly temperature trends across the growing region were generally near to slightly cooler than normal, precipitation trends varied much more widely. For July, total rainfall trended above normal for parts of the eastern Corn Belt from Pennsylvania to northern Illinois. Nebraska and Oklahoma also noted wetter than normal trends for the month. As rains also fell across central and southern Illinois into Missouri, totals for that region during the month were still slightly below normal.

Unfortunately, July left some states still longing for improved moisture as drier to much drier than normal trends were noted across most of Iowa, Minnesota, and the Dakotas.

From the start of July to the start of August, drought conditions did improve slightly across a wide portion of the growing region. Although improvement was noted, much of the core Corn Belt continues to battle with some level of drought.

Iowa’s drought was largely unchanged over the month and drought conditions worsen throughout Minnesota and northern North Dakota. States like Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and northern Illinois reported a one to two category improvement in drought conditions. Much of the dryness and drought in Pennsylvania and Ohio was also completely eradicated. Between early July and early August, the amount of the United States corn crop that was growing under drought conditions saw a slight improvement. According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, corn growing in drought dropped from 67% on July 4 to 57% by Aug. 1.

The first week of August, week ending on Aug. 5, brought above normal rainfall from Nebraska through Missouri and into Kentucky while much of the rest of the Corn Belt was dry for the week. Localized areas of southern Illinois, southwestern Iowa, and northeastern Kansas also benefitted from this swath of above normal rainfall.

For the Corn Belt as a whole, this was the 13th warmest and 14th driest first week of August in 30-plus years, according to data from WeatherTrends360. In the second week of August, week ending Aug. 12, wetter trends are forecast to return to Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. Lighter rains are also likely across the central and western Corn Belt, but the weekly trend will still be drier than normal.