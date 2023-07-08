June ends with derecho, tornadoes for Illinois farmers

Mother Nature delivered her own fireworks to some Midwest farmers ahead of the July 4th holiday. Hail, high winds, and tornadoes swept through central and southeast Illinois to end the month of June, reported the National Weather Service (NWS).



Tornados

NWS recorded EF1 tornadoes in Christian, Logan, DeWitt, and Sangamon counties.



Experts estimate peak wind gusts in Sangamon County reached 120 mph. The tornado lifted large sections of a roof from a home in the area.



NWS has record of damage to a farmstead in Christian County after a tornado brought peak wind gusts of 100 mph to the area.



A farm building in western DeWitt County collapsed after a tornado passed through on its 14 mile path, says NWS.



Wind

Widespread, significant straight-line wind damage was also reported by the NWS. Winds over 70 mph resulted in a substantial amount of tree damage, crop damage, and extensive power outages across a good portion of Illinois. The derecho continued to track southeast into southern Indiana and points beyond, producing more wind damage, NWS reports.



Natalina Sents Bausch

Matt Swanson farms with his father, Keith, in Hancock County near the small town of LaHarpe. High winds struck their operation on June 29 leaving the family without power for several days. Limbs, electric lines, and metal debris littered the farmyard. Several buildings sustained severe damage.



Natalina Sents Bausch

Several fields of bent corn could be observed along Highway 94. Some corn, just beginning to tassel, was snapped on the edge of town. Swanson reports at least four commercial grain storage locations in the area lost grain storage. Several local farmers lost grain bins as well, he says.



Hail

Chris Fowler, courtesy of National Weather Service

Supercell thunderstorms brought hail to eight Illinois counties, said NWS. Up to 3.25 inch hail was reported in Tuscola, Illinois. A local emergency manager reported golfball size hail in Wabash County. Two inch hail was reported in Clay and Richland Counties. Quarter sized hail was observed in Williamson County, according to NWS records.



Precipitation

Over 4.5 inches of rain fell between June 28 and 30 in Richland County. A handful of other counties reported more than 2 inches of precipitation between June 29 and 30.



U.S. Drought Monitor

Despite the heavy rainfall, drought conditions persist in much of the state according to the July 6 Drought Monitor maps. Less than 3% of the state is without drought stress, according to the latest drought monitor maps. D3 extreme drought is present in the corner of Adams and Pike counties. More than 45% of Illinois is suffering from D2 severe drought. Another 39% of the state faces D1 moderate drought.