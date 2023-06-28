News Kluis survey finds planted acres higher than expected Analyst says Friday's report may be bearish for corn and soybeans. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming Resides In: Des Moines, Iowa Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa Education: University of Iowa Expertise: Ag markets, ag business news, biofuels Twitter: @CassidyARWalterSummary Writes market updates for Agriculture.com and covers farm business stories on a range of topics, including carbon capture pipelines, land values, crop insurance, and biofuels. Experience Cassidy Walter grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy fell in love with American agriculture in college through writing stories on a variety of agriculture issues for the student newspaper, The Daily Iowan. She enjoyed talking with local farmers and learning about the industry. Cassidy has spent the past five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association where she worked to support Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Education * BA in Journalism and Mass Communication and Political Science from the University of Iowa Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on June 28, 2023 Share Tweet Email Just days before USDA is expected to release the highly-anticipated June 2023 Acreage survey results, the Kluis Commodity Advisors/Successful Farming survey finds corn and soybean planted acres are higher than previously predicted. The Kluis Commodity Advisors/Successful Farming survey was conducted between June 12 and June 22 and surveyed farmers from across the Corn Belt. Corn The survey found 2023 planted corn acres to be at 92.2 million acres vs. 92 million acres projected by USDA in the March 2023 Prospective Planting report. This is also up from 88.6 million acres planted in 2022. Soybeans Planted soybean acres are pegged at 88.2 million acres vs. 87.5 million acres projected by USDA in March and up from 87.5 million acres planted in 2022. Wheat Wheat acres came in slightly below USDA’s March projection at 49.7 million acres. USDA forecast wheat planted acres to be 49.9 million in March. Last year American farmers planted 47.1 million acres of wheat. Thoughts from Kluis Al Kluis, managing director of Kluis Commodity Advisors, says corn and soybean acreage numbers may be higher than expected because prevent-plant acres are likely to be three million acres less than 2022. He says based on the results of this survey, Friday’s report from USDA could be bearish for corn and soybean prices. “Prices have turned sharply lower ahead of the report but the report could still be negative,” he says, noting prices are currently down on improved weather but higher acreage may not be built in. He says the wheat acreage number will likely be neutral for prices. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit