Kluis survey finds planted acres higher than expected

Just days before USDA is expected to release the highly-anticipated June 2023 Acreage survey results, the Kluis Commodity Advisors/Successful Farming survey finds corn and soybean planted acres are higher than previously predicted.

The Kluis Commodity Advisors/Successful Farming survey was conducted between June 12 and June 22 and surveyed farmers from across the Corn Belt.

Corn

The survey found 2023 planted corn acres to be at 92.2 million acres vs. 92 million acres projected by USDA in the March 2023 Prospective Planting report. This is also up from 88.6 million acres planted in 2022.

Soybeans

Planted soybean acres are pegged at 88.2 million acres vs. 87.5 million acres projected by USDA in March and up from 87.5 million acres planted in 2022.

Wheat

Wheat acres came in slightly below USDA’s March projection at 49.7 million acres. USDA forecast wheat planted acres to be 49.9 million in March. Last year American farmers planted 47.1 million acres of wheat.

Thoughts from Kluis

Al Kluis, managing director of Kluis Commodity Advisors, says corn and soybean acreage numbers may be higher than expected because prevent-plant acres are likely to be three million acres less than 2022.

He says based on the results of this survey, Friday’s report from USDA could be bearish for corn and soybean prices.

“Prices have turned sharply lower ahead of the report but the report could still be negative,” he says, noting prices are currently down on improved weather but higher acreage may not be built in.

He says the wheat acreage number will likely be neutral for prices.

