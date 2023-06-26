Grains start the day in the green | Monday, June 26, 2023

Corn is currently up 8¢.

Soybeans are up 23¢.

CBOT wheat is up 9¢. KC wheat is up 20¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 11¢.

"Grains started Sunday night trade lower due to widespread rain coverage, but now this morning, grains are positive, as the nitty-gritty details are being noticed," says Naomi Blohm, senior market advisor for Total Farm Marketing. "The big rains did not hit the places that needed it most."

Live cattle are down 58¢. Lean hogs are up $2.70. Feeder cattle are down $1.88.

Crude oil is up 61¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 11 points. Dow futures are up 37 points.

Outside of the U.S., milling wheat is up on the European MATIF trade. Corn and No. 1 soybeans are up on the Chinese Dalian trade while No. 2 soybeans are flat.

