Markets Markets Analysis Grains start the day in the green | Monday, June 26, 2023 Analyst says grains are up as big rains missed the thirstiest areas this weekend. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming Resides In: Des Moines, Iowa Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa Education: University of Iowa Expertise: Ag markets, ag business news, biofuels Summary Writes market updates for Agriculture.com and covers farm business stories on a range of topics, including carbon capture pipelines, land values, crop insurance, and biofuels. Experience Cassidy Walter grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy fell in love with American agriculture in college through writing stories on a variety of agriculture issues for the student newspaper, The Daily Iowan. She enjoyed talking with local farmers and learning about the industry. Cassidy has spent the past five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association where she worked to support Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Education * BA in Journalism and Mass Communication and Political Science from the University of Iowa Published on June 26, 2023 Corn is currently up 8¢. Soybeans are up 23¢. READ MORE: Paying it forward CBOT wheat is up 9¢. KC wheat is up 20¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 11¢. "Grains started Sunday night trade lower due to widespread rain coverage, but now this morning, grains are positive, as the nitty-gritty details are being noticed," says Naomi Blohm, senior market advisor for Total Farm Marketing. "The big rains did not hit the places that needed it most." Live cattle are down 58¢. Lean hogs are up $2.70. Feeder cattle are down $1.88. Crude oil is up 61¢. S&P 500 futures are up 11 points. Dow futures are up 37 points. Outside of the U.S., milling wheat is up on the European MATIF trade. Corn and No. 1 soybeans are up on the Chinese Dalian trade while No. 2 soybeans are flat. The site will be undergoing maintenance later today, so no new content will be posted after 10 a.m. CT. We'll be back tomorrow with a fresh look, faster site, and our regular content schedule. The crop progress report will be posted tomorrow morning.