Mid-August rains and advanced genetics keep Wisconsin crops going

While the majority of Wisconsin has been experiencing drought conditions this growing season, some farmers say, even though their crops are showing signs of drought stress, good genetics and recent rains are helping keep their crops going.



Steve Trzebiatowski, a corn and soybean farmer in Amherst, Wisconsin, says that precipitation was spotty on his farm from the beginning of May until an inch and a half of rain fell on August 14. He says his soybeans were staying alive, and the rain that came mid-August helped them to take off.



U.S. Drought Monitor

According to the latest drought monitor map, after a dry summer, only 3% of Wisconsin’s acres are drought free compared to three months ago where 99% of the state was drought free. Eighteen percent of the state is abnormally dry, 34% is in D1 moderate drought, 31% is in D2 severe drought, 12% is in D3 extreme drought, and just over 1% is in D4 exceptional drought.



U.S. Drought Monitor

“If we get some timely rains,” Trzebiatowski says, “our soybeans could have some good yields.” He notes that rain is forecasted for the week of August 28, however his crops haven’t received rain since August 16 and temperatures have been in the 90s.



For his irrigated crops, Trzebiatowski says he’s been irrigating nonstop since June 1 to keep up. Right now, he says his irrigated crops look really good. On the other hand, Trzebiatowski says his dryland corn looks variable after a dry start and a three to four week long germination process, which has made his corn uneven.



As far as soil moisture goes, Trzebiatowski says there’s still some subsoil moisture six inches deep, but, because his corn is actively pollinating and filling kernels, it’s using up a lot of the moisture out of the ground. “As fast as we can irrigate, the corn is using [the water] up,” he says.



USDA’s Crop Progress report shows that topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies rated predominantly adequate in Wisconsin for the week ending August 20. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% surplus, 59% adequate, 32% short, and 8% very short. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% surplus, 49% adequate, 34% short, and 16% very short.



Trzebiatowski says that, if crop genetics were the same as they were a decade ago, his crops wouldn’t be doing well at all because of the dry, hot weather. Not only do the genetics help, he says, but improved management practices including applying fungicides and spoon-feeding plants nitrogen have helped keep this season’s crops from ending up like 1988 or 2012.



While good management practices and improved genetics have helped, Trzebiatowski says they still need rain and time to help salvage their yields. He says his soybeans flowered a week or two later than normal, and, with Labor Day next week, the potential for frost is quickly approaching.



“Depending on what we get for moisture,” Trzebiatowski says, “it can move the crop along. If it doesn’t mature very well, then we'll have a wet crop.”



Doug Rebout, vice president of the Wisconsin Soybean Association and a corn and soybean farmer in Janesville, Wisconsin, says rain from later in the growing season has been the saving grace as his corn started tasselling and soybeans started developing pods.



Overall, Rebout says his crops are looking fair, and he expects them to yield about 80% of what yields were last year. He says he does expect to chop more acres of corn silage than usual this year because his corn doesn’t have the height.



As far as drought stress goes, Rebout says the crops on the knolls of the hills on his farm are showing the most stress while the crops in the valleys look good. He says they harvested wheat a month ago and combined 144 bushels/acre in the valleys, while wheat in the hills hit about 120 bushels/acre. “We’re expecting the same kind of range in the corn and soybeans,” Rebout notes.