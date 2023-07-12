New approach to Iowa water quality initiative

Hardin County, Iowa, will be the site of a new Water Quality Initiative partnership utilizing the new batch-and-build technique to speed up the building process.

The batch-and-build technique includes multiple water quality initiatives put together at the same time, efficiently using the people and resources available to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) to get projects completed quickly. The deployment of these conservation practices go faster when using batch-and-build, and there is a cost-share available for interested farmers as well. The goal of the process is to complete larger projects in a two-year span, according to one of its creators, Polk County Water Resources Supervisor John Swanson.

The Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy (INRS) has a hand in the process as well given its goals of reducing the nutrient concentration in Iowa’s water.

The goal of the project’s first phase is to build at least 30 saturated buffers, bioreactors, or multi-use oxbows in the South Fork River watershed. The project agreement runs through 2026.

IDALS is investing $230,536 in the project, which will be done in partnership with Hardin County Soil and the Water Conservation District along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service.

Each practice has been outlined in the INRS in an effort to filter water and remove crop nutrients before they enter waterways.

“These water quality practices work, the batch-and-build model helps to efficiently get them installed and our impressive group of partners will ensure that the first phase of this project gets started successfully,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “I encourage all farmers and landowners in this priority watershed to learn more about this important water quality project.”

Iowa State Senator Annette Sweeney of Hardin County said the South Fork watershed has been making progress for years and thanked those who made the partnership a reality.

“This group is based on stakeholder volunteers at the table making decisions and collecting data for further progress in the Nutrient Reduction Strategy,” Sweeney said. “When you have individuals with ‘skin in the game,’ great results and further studies have meaning. This is a great group of volunteers.”

