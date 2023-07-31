New Holland launches new disc header for Speedrower Plus

New Holland has introduced a new head size option for its Speedrower Plus Series of self-propelled windrowers with the Durabine 413 Plus disc header.

“The new Durabine 413 Plus compliments our Durabine Series disc header lineup well by offering customers a new choice to enhance productivity and provide greater maneuverability on-road and in-field,” says Melissa Kelly, livestock and dairy segment lead for New Holland Agriculture North America. “When combined with the productivity, precision, and performance of our Speedrower Plus Series self-propelled windrowers, customers will have a fast-moving and fast-mowing combination.”

The Durabine 413 features the same components as the Discbine 313 Plus center-pivot disc mower-conditioners like the MowMax II Plus modular cutterbar, and 125-inch-wide chevron-pattern steel or rubber conditioning rolls. Similar to the Discbine 313, the QuickMax knife-change system and ShockPro hubs come standard on the Durabine 413 Plus.

The MowMax II Plus cutterbar has a cutting width of over 13 feet, with a cutting height as low as a half inch. From the cutterbar, the crop is transferred directly into the conditioning system, without the need of an auger. Similar to the Discbine Plus series, farmers can swap the sheaves to slow the rolls from 750 rpm to 640 rpm while operating in light or late-season crops.

With a total overall width of 13 feet and 6 inches, the 413 Plus is designed for high maneuverability while traveling down tight roadways or entering gates in the field.

The Durabine 413 Plus also sports easy access for maintenance, with easy-to-lift ​​poly bifold upper shields, and the roll drive door is made from durable poly and has a steel plate at the bottom for added protection. Material overlap keeps the curtains in place without the need for extra clips or magnets.

For more information, visit NewHolland.com.

