New Jersey law bans sow crates and veal-calf stalls

Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law legislation banning sow crates and veal-calf stalls that severely restrict the movements of the animals in New Jersey, saying it would ensure humane farming practices. New Jersey is the 15th state to ban sow crates, veal stalls, or “battery” cages for egg-laying hens, said the Humane Society of the United States, which fought for the legislation for years.

“Placing breeding pigs in gestation crates where their movements are so severely constrained before birth represents an uncommon cruelty we as a society should no longer accept,” said state Senate President Nick Scutari, a sponsor of the legislation. The new law requires the state Agriculture Department to adopt within in six months rules and regulations on the confinement, care and treatment of breeding sows and veal calves. It allows some exceptions, including the two weeks before sows are expected to give birth or when they are nursing piglets.

Meanwhile, pork processor Triumph Foods challenged in federal court the constitutionality of the voter-approved Massachusetts law that requires farmers to give breeding sows more room to move around and bars the sale of pork produced on farms outside the state that do not meet the Massachusetts standard. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of a similar law, California’s Proposition 12, in May. Triumph Foods said the “ruled only on the narrow, limited claims” before it and left the door open for other challenges.

The lawsuit also asked for a delay in implementing the Massachusetts law, known as Question 3, until the case is resolved. Question 3 was scheduled to take effect on Aug 24. Triumph Foods is based in St Joseph, Missouri.

For more information: https://thefern.org/ag_insider/