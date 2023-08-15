New legume cover crop practice from Agoro Carbon

Agoro Carbon is adding to its carbon market offerings by adding legumes to a cover crop mix, with the intent of allowing legacy farmers already using cover crop strategies to join the Agoro Carbon Alliance and get paid for sequestering carbon.

Starting this season, growers can enroll in the practice even if they were legacy cover croppers who had never used legumes before. The addition of legumes to cover crops, Agoro claims, increases the soil organic carbon compared with single-species cover crops. Legumes used for this practice can include clover or peas, with Agoro stating the population size will be determined by the grower’s goals, as well as variety and seed size.

As part of the program, Agoro Carbon’s regional agronomists will work with participating growers to choose the correct species of legume, determine the best application method, and then determine the rate. Agoro says this ensures expert support and sets up its farmers for success, since every farm is different. Carbon calculations are important to the process of getting farmers embedded in the program and on the right track, and Agoro Carbon uses its modeling procedures to help farmers benefit more from carbon programs and practices.

"Agoro Carbon is committed to creating valuable opportunities, backed by rigorous science and robust data, that allow farmers and ranchers to reap the numerous rewards of carbon farming and ranching." said Yebin Zhao, Agoro Carbon’s head of science. "Legumes hold immense opportunity for carbon sequestration and can also benefit our farmers' soil health and bottom line."