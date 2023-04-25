3 Big Things Today, April 25, 2023

1. Wheat hovers near 21-month low

Chicago wheat was little changed on Tuesday after hitting a 21-month low earlier in the day, as rain forecast for parched parts of the U.S. Plains and competitive Russian exports led investors to shrug off supply risks.

Corn inched higher after touching an eight-month low on Monday as the market weighed up increasing export competition, mixed weather for U.S. spring planting and uncertainty over the continuation of an agreement allowing Black Sea exports from Ukraine.

Soybeans were down marginally after touching a new one-month low earlier in the session.

2. CORN, SOYBEAN PLANTING STILL AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

Corn and soybean planting progress continue to be ahead of average, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, released Monday, April 24.

As of April 23, 14% of the U.S. corn crop is planted, up 6% from last week and 3% ahead of the five-year average. Of the top 18 corn-growing states, North Dakota and South Dakota are the only two who have not yet started planting.

USDA says soybean planting progress jumped up 5% for a total of 9% complete, ahead of the five-year average. Of the top 18 soybean-producing states, only Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin are yet to begin planting.

Oat planting is 42% complete, right in line with the five-year-average, and 5% of spring wheat is planted, 7% behind the average. While 18% of winter wheat is headed, slightly ahead of the five-year-average, 41% of the crop is rated poor/very poor.

3. Cold temps continue, severe weather in Central and Southern Plains

Most areas east of the Rockies will continue to see cool temperatures for the next few days, with freeze and frost advisories in effect this morning for much of the interior eastern to northeastern U.S., according to the National Weather Service. High-elevation snow will fall across New England.

Across the Upper Ohio Valley, southern to central Appalachians, and portions of the Mid-Atlantic, freeze and frost warnings are in effect. Morning temperatures both today and tomorrow are likely to fall below freezing from the Northern Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley and Upper Lakes regions. Rain and possibly snow is expected late Wednesday into early Thursday in the northern Plains.

A rapidly moving cold front will make its way through the central Rockies today, bringing more snow and rain through the foothills and possibly the Front Range through Wednesday morning. That system will also cause showers and thunderstorms across the southern Plains today, with flash flooding possible. Some storms are expected to be severe, especially across eastern Texas.

Meanwhile, dry conditions with low humidity and gusty winds combine to elevate the fire weather threat to a critical level for the next few days across New Mexico, southeastern Arizona, and southwest Texas.

The above-average temperatures seen in the far western U.S. early this week will expand across the region with increasing temperatures each day this week. Record highs are possible in Northern California and western Oregon and Washington later this week.