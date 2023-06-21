Biofuel leaders disappointed by EPA rule

Today the EPA released the final rule setting renewable fuel blending standards for 2023, 2024, and 2025 and ag and biofuel representatives widely responded with disappointment.

“The RFS was intended to drive continual growth in all categories of renewable fuels well beyond 2022; instead, today’s final rule flatlines conventional renewable fuels at 15 billion gallons and misses a valuable opportunity to accelerate the energy sector’s transition to low- and zero-carbon fuels," says Geoff Cooper, CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association.

The final rule establishes a minimum of 21.19 billion gallons of biofuel must be blended into the nation's fuel supply in 2023 and increases the standard for the two following years. For 2023 that includes 5.94 billion gallons of advanced biofuels like biodiesel and 15.25 billion gallons of conventional biofuel, commonly fulfilled by cornstarch-based ethanol.

However, the 2024 and 2025 volumes backtrack to 15 billion of conventional biofuel, a departure from what EPA proposed in December. The extra 250 million gallons in 2023 is to settle a 2016 court case remand, which ordered EPA to make up volume that was cut illegally in a previous RFS rule.

“IRFA members are shocked and disappointed that today the EPA took ethanol blending a step backward from their historic proposal,” says Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw. “EPA also chose to ignore the rapid growth of biodiesel and renewable diesel. The biomass-based diesel number set for 2025 appears to be less than the market will actually use this year."

Clean Fuels Alliance America, a trade association representing biodiesel and renewable diesel producers, points out the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Short Term Energy Outlook for June 2023 projects biodiesel and renewable diesel production increases of over 800 million gallons in 2023 and 900 million gallons in 2024. In comparison, today's final rule increases RFS volumes for biodiesel and renewable diesel by only 590 million gallons over three years.

"U.S. clean fuel producers, oilseed processors, fuel distributors, and marketers have all made significant investments to grow the industry rapidly over the next several years, says Kurt Kovarik, Vice President of Federal Affairs with Clean Fuels Alliance America. "The industry responded to signals from the Biden administration and Congress aiming to rapidly decarbonize U.S. fuel markets, particularly aviation, marine, and heavy-duty transport, and make clean fuels available to more consumers. The volumes EPA finalized today are not high enough to support those goals.”

