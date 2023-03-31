Content ID

340659

Controversial public lands bill dies in Iowa House

By
Iowa Capital Dispatch
3/31/2023
hand grabbing grass
NRCS

by Jared Strong

A bill that was widely derided for its potential to diminish the state’s acquisition of land for public parks and recreational trails did not survive a legislative deadline for further consideration this session.

Senate File 516 cleared the Iowa Senate about two weeks ago but stumbled in the House. It would have made maintenance of current public lands — and public partnerships with private landowners — paramount to acquiring new property.

The bill was criticized by conservationists, hunters, cyclists, and others for its nebulous language. It did not clearly define what level of maintenance was necessary before the state should acquire new property.

The bill was championed by cattle producers, who said the type of land that is not ideal for crops — and most likely to be bought by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources — is a low-cost option for beginning livestock farmers that should remain available for sale.

The bill temporarily stalled in the House Environmental Protection Committee and was moved to the State Government Committee, where on Wednesday it received support from two of three subcommittee members.

On Thursday, the full committee was poised to vote on it — which would have kept it alive past the Legislature’s second funnel deadline — but ultimately it was not discussed.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of the States Newsroom, a network of similar news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

Read more about
Business News

More Business News

Untreated soybean seeds.
Soy-based product piloted as sustainable solution for rough rural roads
Article
Branstad connects Iowa tax cuts to 1980s farm crisis
Article
A dry field during a drought.
Climate change threatens large portion of U.S. cropland -- report
Article
Crop Copter drone over a field.
Iowa House passes bill limiting drone surveillance of livestock facilities
Article
All Business News
Loading...

Talk in Marketing

Most Recent Poll

To meet my machinery needs in the next year, I’m

holding off on buying and working with what I have
43% (33 votes)
I just want to see the responses
28% (21 votes)
looking online for deals
13% (10 votes)
sticking to my dealership
9% (7 votes)
hitting the auction market
7% (5 votes)
Total votes: 76