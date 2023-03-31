Controversial public lands bill dies in Iowa House

by Jared Strong

A bill that was widely derided for its potential to diminish the state’s acquisition of land for public parks and recreational trails did not survive a legislative deadline for further consideration this session.

Senate File 516 cleared the Iowa Senate about two weeks ago but stumbled in the House. It would have made maintenance of current public lands — and public partnerships with private landowners — paramount to acquiring new property.

The bill was criticized by conservationists, hunters, cyclists, and others for its nebulous language. It did not clearly define what level of maintenance was necessary before the state should acquire new property.

The bill was championed by cattle producers, who said the type of land that is not ideal for crops — and most likely to be bought by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources — is a low-cost option for beginning livestock farmers that should remain available for sale.

The bill temporarily stalled in the House Environmental Protection Committee and was moved to the State Government Committee, where on Wednesday it received support from two of three subcommittee members.

On Thursday, the full committee was poised to vote on it — which would have kept it alive past the Legislature’s second funnel deadline — but ultimately it was not discussed.

