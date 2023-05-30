Corn, bean prices close in the red | Tuesday, May 30 2023

The grain markets were hit hard today. This weekend brought more rain than expected to the western Corn Belt, and the extended forecasts bring some rain into the dry eastern Corn Belt, says analyst Al Kluis.

At closing, July corn closed down 10¢, with December down 9¢, July soybeans closed down 41¢ with November soybeans down 36¢. Wheat futures closed 25¢ to 35¢ lower.

In addition, there was a hard down move in crude oil prices and sharply lower Russian wheat offers. This combination was very negative for corn, soybean, and wheat prices. Soybean and wheat futures fell to new lows for 2023.

Today, the USDA Crop Progress report showed the initial corn ratings at 69% good to excellent compared to 73% last year. Soybean plantings reached 83% and spring wheat is 85% planted. These were all close to pre-report trade estimates.

At market, livestock futures closed higher. June hogs closed up $4.75 at $80.80, June cattle closed up $1.52 at $168.87, and August feeders closed up $3.85 at $237.77.

In the outside markets, the stock market has been very volatile and is now up 172 points. The U.S. dollar is up 1 point today, but is down for the week. Crude oil is down hard again today with the last trade showing crude down $3.30 per barrel.

Wheat prices drop at Midday: 11 a.m. CDT

The crude oil market turned sharply lower taking soybean oil and corn lower. Wheat prices are under extreme pressure following a sharp drop in Russia wheat export prices on Monday.

Russia has finished filling its domestic wheat and feed grain reserve and is dumping wheat into the export market prior to the start of harvest, says analyst Al Kluis. Wheat has dropped below support with corn and soybeans currently testing support.

In the outside markets, the stock market is lower after trading sharply higher in the overnight trade, last trade on the Dow is down 140 points.

The U.S. dollar is down 20 points today. Crude oil is now down $3.10 per barrel dropping just below $70 a barrel with gasoline and diesel futures now down 7¢ to 8¢ per gallon.

At this time July corn is down 9¢, with December down 16 cents, July soybeans are now 28¢ lower with November soybeans down 32¢. Wheat futures are 28¢ to 39¢ per bushel lower.

Livestock futures are higher this mid-morning, say Kluis. August feeder cattle are up $4.22 at 238.15. June live cattle are up 97¢ at $168.32. June lean hogs are up $4.07 at $80.35.

Corn, soybeans futures low at market open 9:09 a.m. CDT

The corn and soybean markets were hit hard by fund liquidation on Monday, and the volatile stock market had a lot of traders going to the sidelines. Today, the U.S. stock market is higher following gains in Europe.

Grain markets start the day with corn futures 2¢ lower, soybean futures are 2¢ to 5¢ lower and wheat futures are mixed, but mostly lower. According to analyst Al Kluis, the large sell off in corn and soybeans since the end of February and the current economic uncertainty, could mean farmers should think about upping their crop insurance coverage.

Around the world in the stock market, the stock market in China is down 0.7% and in Japan the stock market is down 2.2%. European stocks are up 0.2%.

The weather in Argentina remains dry and private crop projections continue to move lower. Dr. Michael Cordonnier dropped the size of the Argentine corn and soybean crops each by another 3 million metric tons as the hot dry weather continues.

In the outside U.S. markets this morning with the Dow futures up 317 points. Crude oil is down $1.30 per barrel while RBOB gasoline futures and diesel futures are down 1¢ to 2¢ per gallon.

Livestock futures are lower this morning, says Kluis.

April hogs are down 92¢ and live cattle are down 35¢. Feeder cattle are 47¢ lower.